Checking in on the Yankees’ horrible start, and other thoughts

The Yanks went into the weekend in last place in the AL East, ranked 13th in batting (.211) and 12th in fielding percentage. They also had the worst slugging percentage in the majors.

▪ Are you taking joy in the Yankees’ horrible start? Picked to win the AL East by almost everyone, the Bronx Bombers lost 11 of their first 18, their worst start since the Stump Merrill days of the early 1990s.

Picked-up pieces while counting the minutes to when Bill Belichick trades down for better value …

New York’s awful April featured shortstop Gleyber Torres jogging out ground balls, plus epic slumps by Torres, Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton, Clint Frazier, and Aaron Hicks. They also have the assorted injuries that annually make a mockery of their $210 million payroll. George Steinbrenner would have fired the entire training staff by now.

Ace Gerrit Cole is New York’s only reliable starting pitcher, and manager Aaron Boone is feeling the heat even with his vote of confidence from veteran general manager Brian Cashman.

No longer “savages,” the Yankees are playing what former Red Sox skipper Joe Morgan calls “dead-ass baseball.” They have a raft of underachieving designated hitters, but no lefthanded slugging threats, and their defense has been terrible.

Adding insult to injury, former Yankee-system reliever Garrett Whitlock is pitching like an All-Star out of the bullpen for the first-place Red Sox.

The Rays pantsed the Yanks in New York last weekend. Including postseason, the bargain-basement Rays have beaten the moneybags Yankees in 18 of their last 23 meetings. The Yankees have won only two of Cole’s six starts against Tampa Bay, even though New York’s payroll is three times the size of Tampa Bay’s.

▪ Here’s Rory Smith’s summation in Thursday’s New York Times regarding the failed European Super League coup by 12 billionaire soccer owners: “They have … now shown their hand. They have played their card. The reaction should not be to say that enough is enough. It is to ask if, after all the horse-trading and all the plotting, after years and years of bending and shaping and cracking the game so that it suits them more, what they have eventually produced is a website, a brand name, and a waterfall of acrimony and scorn that they do not even have the courage to try to stanch. Is this, really, all they have got?”

The 48-hour implosion of the Super League would make for a great feature film. A “30 for 30″ at the very least. It was like the “La Marseillaise” scene in “Casablanca.’' Power to the people.

Liverpool’s Echo reports that John Henry wingman Tom Werner has been asked to step down from the Premier League’s Club Broadcast Advisory Group or risk being “forcibly removed.”

▪ Quiz: Name 12 pitchers who played for the Red Sox after winning a Cy Young Award with another ball club (answer below).

▪ Joe Morgan followup: Andy Lee, who covered many Pawtucket games for the Providence Journal when Morgan was manager of the PawSox, remembers Morgan calling time and jogging to center field to shake the hand of his outfielder after a great catch at McCoy Stadium. The umpire charged Morgan with a mound visit, but, of course, it was worth it.

▪ So let me see if I have this straight: Gisele Bundchen, the wife of the best quarterback in the NFL, is hired as a “special adviser” to Boston sports betting giant DraftKings and everybody is OK with it. Paul Hornung and Alex Karras should have refused to serve suspensions when they were punished for betting on football games all those years ago. In 2021, their wives could work for betting services.

▪ In one week, the Red Sox went from No. 16 to No. 3 in USA Today’s power rankings. Seems a tad lofty.

▪ The only thing worse than watching Garrett Richards pitch would be trying to be his catcher for an inning. Every other pitch is either in the dirt or a threat to go over everybody’s head. Richards makes our heads spin when he pitches. That’s his spin rate.

Garrett Richards had a rough outing Wednesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

His sloppy Wednesday start (six walks in 4⅔ innings) against the Jays was exactly the kind of game that ruined the 2020 Red Sox season. It took 3:46 to lose a 6-3 game that did not end until close to 11:30 p.m.

▪ If you are still in the Deshaun Watson camp, you have to believe that 22 women are lying about him. That’s a lot of liars.

▪ Never thought I’d say it, but Steph Curry is now in the conversation when we get around to our all-time NBA 12-man team. I remember polling the Celtics locker room years ago, asking players who was the best shooter they ever saw. A couple of them, including Ray Allen, answered, “Dell Curry.” Turns out the kid isn’t bad either.

▪ Great to hear that the Sports Museum’s “The Tradition” is returning to the Garden Nov. 17.

▪ The New York Times reports that Nike’s shoe deal with the late Kobe Bryant has expired. More than 100 NBA players wore Bryant’s signature sneakers last season, and it appears those players need to find new shoes.

▪ The Globe’s Alex Speier, a.k.a. “Stat Masterson,” authored a terrific piece on former Red Sox scout Bob Hamelin, who gets credit for helping to steer the Sox to Whitlock in the Rule 5 draft last winter. Hamelin’s detailed report and recommendation helped the Sox hit the jackpot with this long reliever. A feel-good story all around … except for the fact that Hamelin was one of four veteran Red Sox scouts not renewed for 2021 as a cost-cutting move.

Pretty weak for the Sox to keep adding analytics guys while dumping veteran scouts who served the team with skills learned by actually playing and watching baseball.

▪ The New York Post’s Brian Costello ranked all NFL teams’ drafts of the last five years and determined that the Patriots ranked 25th out of 32 teams, with only one Pro Bowler selected (punter Jake Bailey) since 2016. Cyrus Jones (second round, ’16) was deemed Bill Belichick’s worst pick and Joe Thuney (third round, ’16) Bill’s best.

According to Costello, the only teams worse than the Patriots at drafting were the Texans, Panthers, Washington, Bengals, Eagles, Bucs, and Raiders.

▪ According to Statcast, Mookie Betts covered 52 feet in 3.3 seconds to make the game-ending catch against the Padres last weekend.

▪ Congrats to Pope Francis Prep of Springfield for winning USA Hockey’s national high school tournament in Omaha last week. The Springfield team went 6-0 in the tournament. Sophomore Ryan Leonard, brother of the San Jose Sharks’ John Leonard, led the way for Pope Francis.

▪ Knicks boss Tom Thibodeau is making a strong case for NBA Coach of the Year.

▪ I have the best readers in the sports world. After submitting a column last week in which I said I felt a little “off my game” because local teams are all winning, Globe reader Kerry Besnia sent this from W.B. Yeats: “Being Irish, he had an abiding sense of tragedy, which sustained him through temporary periods of joy.”

▪ Good move for Governor Charlie Baker to greet UMass’s NCAA hockey champs at the State House Tuesday.

▪ Baseball Hall of Fame director Tim Mead has resigned, and the Hall would do well to consider replacing him with Jon Shestakofsy, a Belmont native, Wesleyan grad, and 10-year member of the Red Sox public relations team who has been a vice president in Cooperstown since 2016.

▪ Quiz answer: Ferguson Jenkins, Tom Seaver, Dennis Eckersley, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz, Bartolo Colon, Eric Gagne, Frank Viola, Bret Saberhagen, David Price, Jake Peavy, David Cone. Regrets to those who guessed Juan Marichal — who amazingly never won a Cy Young in his days with the Giants.

