Chiefs acquire Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown from Ravens

The Ravens will get the No. 31 overall pick Thursday night, along with third- and fourth-round picks this year and a fifth-round pick next year. The Chiefs will get the Ravens’ second-round pick next week and a sixth-round selection in 2022.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The Chiefs acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown from the Ravens for a package of draft picks that includes one in each of the first three rounds next week, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press Friday.

The Chiefs have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line that was decimated by opt-outs and injuries by the end of last season, when they were dominated up front by the Buccaneers in a Super Bowl rout. But most of the work in free agency had been along the interior of the line, leaving both offensive tackle jobs up for grabs.

The 24-year-old Brown, a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2018, has started 42 games and appeared in all 16 each of the past three seasons. He played on the right side his first two seasons but moved to the left following an injury to Ronnie Stanley midway through last season, and did not allow a sack in about 700 snaps at that position.

The Chiefs released left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, both of whom had surgery for season-ending injuries, to save space under the salary cap. And that left many to assume they would draft an offensive tackle at No. 31.

Protocols modified for the vaccinated

The NFL is modifying COVID-19 protocols for all personnel who have been fully vaccinated.

In a memo sent by commissioner Roger Goodell to the 32 clubs and obtained by the Associated Press, he cited the “advice of our medical and scientific experts” for the agreement to modify protocols to ”reflect the reduced risk of infection and transmission for fully vaccinated individuals.”

“There is no question that being vaccinated is the single most important step that anyone can take to be protected – and to protect others — from the virus,” Goodell noted.

Effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals in the NFL (players, coaches, staff and executives) are no longer required to be tested each day for the novel coronavirus. Instead, they must be tested weekly on a monitoring basis.

Browns pick up options on Mayfield, Ward

The Browns exercised the fifth-year contract options on quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, the respective Nos. 1 and 4 overall picks three years ago who have become integral to Cleveland’s newfound success … Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested in Ohio after police said they found a loaded gun in his car during an early morning traffic stop. Layne, 23, was arrested on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Willoughby Hills police said.

Ex-Bears star McMichael has ALS

Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl championship team, said he has been diagnosed with ALS.

The 63-year-old McMichael told the Chicago Tribune he is battling the condition known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

He said he decided to go public with his condition because he wanted people to know why he will no longer make appearances or provide analysis of the Bears on Chicago’s WMVP-AM.

