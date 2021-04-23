Close right to the end, O’Bryant’s Luke Maffeo gets best of matchup with twin brother

Ahead 6-0 thanks to a 1-yard sneak from Zach Maffeo in the second quarter, Latin Academy was trying to put the game away in the fourth quarter, driving to the Tigers’ 11-yard line. But O’Bryant forced a turnover on downs.

In the high school football finale for the two senior quarterbacks Friday afternoon, Luke orchestrated an eight-play, 88-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to lead O’Bryant past Latin Academy, 8-6, in a Boston City League matchup at Madison Park.

In a true sibling rivalry, it was Luke Maffeo who got the last laugh over his 18-year-old twin, Zach.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Luke Maffeo hit senior Karon Small on a slant, which the senior took 74 yards to the Dragons 15.

“That was a great play by Karon, he was due to get one,” Luke Maffeo said. “I knew we were going to win from there.”

Three plays later, on fourth and 9, Luke scrambled to his right, threw across his body to his left and delivered a dart in between two defenders to senior Onome Grell, who was tackled at the 1but got the first down.

“That was a great catch by Onome Grell,” Luke Maffeo said. “He’s been making plays like that all season.”

On second and goal, Luke rolled to his right on a broken play and hooked up with senior Mohammed Jalloh for the 1-yard TD for a 6-6 game. Then he connected again with Grell for 2-point conversion and an 8-6 lead with 12 seconds left.

Mohamed Jalloh celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Luke Maffeo in the final seconds as O'Bryant rallied past Latin Academy. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Not only did Luke’s heroics lead to O’Bryant recording its first “Thanksgiving Day” rivalry win over BLA since 2017, but earned his first victory against Zach in the three meetings in which they have started.

“This is the one that counts,” Luke said.

Zach Maffeo acknowledged that he was happy for his brother.

“Every single day we’re working and pushing each other,” he said. “I’m really proud of him. He had a great day today.”

It was a stressful day up in the stands for their mother, Michelle, who was hoping for the best outcome for the twins.

“I was so happy that both teams scored,” she said. “It’s a healthy competition between them both. They compete about everything but they’re also there for each other.”

There’s no better example of their competitiveness than what happened Friday morning.

“I don’t think I said one word to him today and he didn’t say one word to me, which was kind of funny since we rode in the same car to get here,” Zach said.

In the fall, Luke and Zach will be playing football together for the first time at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

“We always played other sports together like hockey and baseball, but we never played football together,” Luke said. “I’m excited because I know we’ll bring out the best in each other.”

In the meantime, there’s a few more brotherly battles to be had on the baseball diamond.

“Two-day break and then we’re back at it on Monday [for the spring season],” Zach said.

Matched up against his twin brother Luke and O'Bryant, Zach Maffeo scored the lone Latin Academy touchdown on a 1-yard keeper Friday afternoon. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Archbishop Williams 43, Cardinal Spellman 6 — Will LeClair rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and threw a 27-yard pass to Matt Kowalski to lead the visiting Bishops (5-2) to the Catholic Central Large win.

Barnstable 38, Falmouth 0 — Colin Marczely (37 yards, 2 yards) and Eugene Jordan (17 yards, 21 yards) each rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the host Red Hawks (3-0) in Cape & Islands League action.

Bishop Feehan 27, Bishop Stang 13 — Aidan Crump tossed touchdown passes of 37, 8, and 10 yards to lead the host Shamrocks (3-3) in the Catholic Central Large.

Bishop Fenwick 41, Pentucket 7 — Angel Martinez rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 14 yards, hauled in an 18-yard TD catch, and had two interceptions as the No. 13 Crusaders (6-0) cruised to the nonleague win. Tucker Destino (5 yards, 3 yards) rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Chrys Wilson (23 yards, 18 yards) threw for two.

Boston Latin 54, Brighton 24 — Senior Ulysses Brenzel rushed for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 19 rushes, tying program record for career touchdowns (37) in the nonleague win.

Burlington 35, Watertown 14 — Adam Eldeeb and Shawn Pinkham each had two touchdowns to lead the Red Devils (2-3) over the Raiders (2-4) in the Middlesex League matchup.

Case 41, Bourne 13 — Tyler Cabral (9-of-14 passing) threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 10-yard rushing score for the Cardinals (1-2) in the South Coast Conference home win. Matt Howard (4 catches, 151 yards) hauled in two touchdown passes. Joey Garell had TD receptions of 60 and 52 yards.

Danvers 42, Gloucester 8 — Brad Wilichoski rushed for three touchdowns, twice from 1 yard out and another 2-yard run, and Peter Rivera ran for scores from 40 and 18 yards for the host Falcons (3-4) in the Northeastern Conference season finale.

Dennis-Yarmouth 28, Nauset 14 — Henry Machnik threw two touchdowns and ran for a third to help the Dolphins (3-4) defeat the Warriors (1-4) in the Cape & Islands tilt.

East Boston 36, South Boston/Burke 0 — Taelor Thompson rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, returned an interception for a 42-yard score, and threw a 30-yard touchdown to Jashua Delacruz as the host Jets (6-1) captured the Boston City League title.

Everett 42, Lynn English 12 — JC Clerveaux scored on three short runs and Samy Lamothre had a 4-yard TD run and a pick-6 for Crimson Tide in the Greater Boston League win.

Ipswich 25, Hamilton-Wenham 21 — Cole Terry rushed for a pair of second-half touchdowns, including the go-ahead 3-yard score in the fourth quarter as the Tigers (7-0) wrapped up their season with the Cape Ann League victory. Ryan Monahan scored all three of the Generals’ touchdowns, reeling in passes for scores of 51, 42 and 6 yards.

King Philip 14, Franklin 10 — Quarterback Charlie Grant connected with Danny Clancy for a 10-yard touchdown with just over a minute remaining in the game to put the Warriors (4-3) ahead for good in the Hockomock matchup of Thanksgiving rivals.

Mashpee 28, Sandwich 0 — The Falcons (6-1) recorded their fourth shutout of the season behind a strong defensive performance from Caesar Hendricks (2 interceptions, 4 tackles), who also got into the end zone in the first quarter on a 10-yard rush.

Monomoy 8, St. John Paul II 6 — Ryan Dennehy scored from a yard out in the first quarter and Tyler Potter added the 2-point rush as the host Sharks (1-4) held on for the Cape & Islands win. Monomoy denied SJPII’s conversion with 3 seconds left after Mike Spadaro connected with Mike Hyde on a 26-yard scoring strike.

North Quincy 14, Silver Lake 13 — Senior Liam Hines rushed 20 times for 125 yards, punched in a 2-yard touchdown, and registered six tackles for the Red Raiders (4-2) in the Patriot League win over the Lakers (2-5).

Northeast 46, Nashoba Valley Tech 13 — Seniors Izzy Lainez (13 carries, 106 yards, three touchdowns) and Trevor Tango (12 carries, 110 yards, touchdown) closed out their careers with the Golden Knights, who combined for 406 rushing yards on 39 carries.

Northeast (3-4), a vocational school of 12 towns, did not have a single positive coronavirus case this season, according to head coach and AD Don Heres. “You can see the emotions from all the seniors. This was a messed-up season, but it’s one they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” he said.

“The key word is ‘resiliency.’ From February to now, we got all our games in. All the high school teams in the state are resilient. I’m just glad they got to have their season.”

Revere 18, Lynn Classical 0 — Calvin Boudreau was 11-for-14 passing for 187 yards, including a 18-yard TD to Dillon Day as the Patriots won their Greater Boston League opener.

Seekonk 20, Fairhaven 7 — The Warriors (4-1) handed the visiting Blue Devils their first loss of the season behind a two-touchdown performance from J.T. Moran in the South Coast win.

West Bridgewater 45, Bristol-Plymouth 6 — Senior Garrett Whitaker had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-2) in the Mayflower win. Senior Ben Skinner opened his team’s scoring with a 65-yard kickoff return for a TD. Junior Joey LeClerc had a 60-yard interception return TD and junior Aiden Baker added a 45-yard pick-six.

Wilmington 42, Winchester 7 — Pedro Germano tossed touchdowns of 12, 48, and 13 yards for the host Wildcats (4-2) in the Middlesex League win. Stephen Smolinsky caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and rushed for an 18-yard score while Marcelo Misuraka had a 12-yard touchdown reception and an 8-yard rushing score.

Xaverian 49, St. John’s (S) 13 — Michael Berluti scored on a 12-yard keeper, caught a 3-yard TD pass from Henry Fleckner, and fired three touchdown passes as the fourth-ranked Hawks (5-1) closed out their Catholic Conference schedule. Fleckner also hauled in a 28-yard scoring pass from Berluti and had a 43-yard pick-six.

