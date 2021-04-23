Game 21: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday after their first extra-innings loss of the season on Thursday night against the Mariners.
Nick Pivetta was pitching a no-hitter into the sixth, but a four-run burst by Seattle in the 10th sent the Red Sox to a 7-3 loss. The Red Sox were 10-0 when entering the sixth with a lead. Now, they’re 10-1.
The four-game series continues tonight: Here’s what you need to know:
Lineups
MARINERS (12-7): TBA
Pitching: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.74 ERA)
RED SOX (12-8): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (0-1, 5.93 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
Advertisement
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Mariners vs. Pérez: J.P. Crawford 1-3, Mitch Haniger 7-21, Dylan Moore 0-2, Tom Murphy 0-6, Kyle Seager 18-55.
Red Sox vs. Kikuchi: Xander Bogaerts 1-3, Rafael Devers 0-2, Marwin Gonzalez 1-3, Kiké Hernández 1-2, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 1-2, Christian Vázquez 0-2.
Stat of the day: Pérez has faced the Mariners more than any other opponent in his career, with 121 innings pitched. He’s got a 3.42 ERA in 23 appearances vs. Seattle.
Notes: The Mariners are tied with Oakland for the best record in the AL at 12-7. ... Kikuchi has faced the Sox just once — in his second career start, in 2019. He allowed three runs. ... The Sox are 3-5 since their 9-2 start. ... Boston’s three stolen bases Thursday night (two by Alex Verdugo, one by Rafael Devers) was its most in a game since they stole six against the Yankees last September. ... Devers and J.D Martinez are the first Sox teammates to hit at least six homers through 20 games since David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez in 2005.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.