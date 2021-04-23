Game 21: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday after their first extra-innings loss of the season on Thursday night against the Mariners.

Nick Pivetta was pitching a no-hitter into the sixth, but a four-run burst by Seattle in the 10th sent the Red Sox to a 7-3 loss. The Red Sox were 10-0 when entering the sixth with a lead. Now, they’re 10-1.

The four-game series continues tonight: Here’s what you need to know: