A high five for Connor Cronin, Marblehead in dominant season-ending rivalry victory

In between his two big plays, the sophomore recorded a rushing touchdown, an interception, and hauled in two scoring passes from junior quarterback Josh Robertson to account for all of the Magicians’ touchdowns.

Cronin accounted for five total touchdowns and 271 all-purpose yards, including a 74-yard kickoff return on the game’s first play and a 98-yard interception return on the last play Friday night, as Marblehead capped an undefeated season with a 34-7 win over Thanksgiving rival Swampscott at Blocksidge Field.

SWAMPSCOTT — As the clock hit zero, Connor Cronin strolled into the end zone and was mobbed by his exuberant Marblehead teammates for a fitting ending to a historic night.

“It was sweet,” Cronin said. “I had three touchdowns earlier in the season, but five today felt great. It was an unreal moment. The ball was able to get to me and the blocking up front was great. To do this on their field, it was great to finish our season strong at 7-0.”

Before the crowd had even finished sitting down, Cronin made it 7-0 when he returned the opening kick down the right side. Junior George Percy recorded an interception three plays later and Cronin doubled the lead with a 1-yard plunge.

Marblehead, which outscored Northeastern Conference opponents 233-58 in the abbreviated Fall II season, stretched the lead to 21-0 before halftime when Robertson found a wide-open Cronin (3 catches, 73 yards) on a fourth-and-5 wheel route play for a 15-yard TD.

“Josh is the best quarterback in the NEC and North Shore and he knows how to find an open receiver,” Cronin said.

Swampscott entered Friday’s clash 3-0, having three games canceled because of COVID-19. The Big Blue struggled to move the ball in the first half, but found some life in the third quarter when Cam O’Brien (15 for 32, 157 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT) escaped pressure and hit Elijah Burns for a 28-yard touchdown.

But on Marblehead’s next drive, Robertson (7 for 10, 92 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) connected with Cronin on a 45-yard bomb on third and 5, setting up a 13-yard scoring pass to Cronin three plays later for a commanding 28-7 lead.

The undefeated season is the first for Marblehead since 1942 and builds momentum toward next fall when a talented core returns led by Cronin, Robertson, Percy, and leading receiver James Doody.

“Everyone wanted to play so badly and our kids worked really hard once football started,” Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff said. “This group is special and I’m just proud of them. [A 7-0 record] is the best you could in the season and I thought our kids played great tonight. There’s a lot of good things to look forward to next year. To have all of those guys coming back, we’re excited.”