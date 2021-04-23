Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be an NFL draft prize who can do it all on defense

Because he played a plethora of positions in Clark Lea’s defense, Owusu-Koramoah was sometimes hard to locate presnap — particularly for quarterbacks. Once the ball was in play, however, it was a different story. That’s when the 6-foot-1-inch, 221-pounder transformed into the most identifiable player in blue and gold. He was the live wire making a beeline to the ball carrier.

Notre Dame’s star hybrid defender was among the most electric and explosive players in college football the last two seasons and is now poised to provide a jolt to opponents at the next level.

Owusu-Koramoah played linebacker, safety, and some slot corner during his days in South Bend after serving as a jack-of-all-trades defender during his high school days in Virginia as well.

That kind of versatility is coveted in the NFL — particularly by the team that calls Foxborough home — as teams get more and more exotic with their looks not only from week to week and series to series but from play to play.

“All those positions are pretty familiar positions to me in terms of playing even from high school to now,” Owusu-Koramoah said during his recent pro day. “I’ve played a lot of positions. In terms of NFL teams, I’ve been hearing a lot of linebacker primarily.”

That would suit Owusu-Koramoah just fine, because the winner of the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker plays with the requisite recklessness and ornery personality for that particular position.

“For me, the closer to the ball I am, I’m happy,” he said. “As a competitor, I want to find something that gives me an edge, and the closer to the ball I think is an advantage for me. I’ve heard dual positions as well in sub packages, third down.”

After two years as the “rover” in the Irish defense, he believes he’s the ideal Swiss Army defender because he can play multiple roles within a team’s scheme, making it tougher for offenses to counterattack.

The term “tweener” used to have a negative connotation when it came to draft prospects, indicating that teams would have trouble slotting such players. Now it’s a positive, as coordinators have evolved, adapting players’ skills to fit their looks.

In New England’s defensive packages, Owusu-Koramoah could be used similarly to the way Patrick Chung and Adrian Phillips have been deployed in recent years.

“I saw a stat where somebody counted my snaps, I played 600-plus snaps out in the slot and about 450-plus snaps in the box,” said Owusu-Koramoah, who was labeled the “best defender on the board” by ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. “That kind of duality I think is what NFL teams are looking for.”

Owusu-Koramoah’s hair-trigger explosiveness jumps out on film no matter where he’s lined up. His quickness and speed translate to outstanding range, allowing him to pursue and make tackles from sideline to sideline.

Though a bit undersized (comparatively speaking), he has the first-step flash and muscle to be an effective blitzer in some packages and he’ll make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Owusu-Koramoah also has a smooth backpedal and fluidity that make him a demon in pass coverage. With impressive foot speed, mirror skills, and strength, he can blanket tight ends, slot receivers, and slippery pass catchers out of the backfield.

His size can be exploited at times, as bigger blockers can engulf him and knock him off his path.

Owusu-Koramoah’s instincts have improved as his playing time increased. As a young buck, his excitement could lead to bad decisions, overpursuit, poor tackling, and bad angles. As a consensus All-American, he cleaned up a lot of those deficiencies, though he acknowledges he needs to continue to refine them at the next level.

“I think every defensive person needs to work on tackling,” he said. “I need to work on my angles. Those are two things I don’t think are my weaknesses but are things I surely need to work on to become the player I want to become.

“Every missed tackle I’ve had, I’ve calculated it and said, ‘OK, wow.’ Every missed tackle I’ve had, I’ve left my feet. So, if I can just keep my feet and be more patient on my angles I think I’ll be just fine.”

While the Patriots have revamped their linebacking corps in the offseason with the addition of Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, and Raekwon McMillan, adding a player of Owusu-Koramoah’s talents could have instant benefits, as he’d learn from some of the best in Dont’a Hightower and Devin McCourty, and Phillips.

A self-described “spiritual” player and person, Owusu-Koramoah already sounds like a Patriot.

“I think I’m a great candidate in transitioning to the NFL just because of my attention to detail,” he said. “I think Notre Dame has formed us in a way, specifically in the way Coach Lea and his philosophy in seeing the world and his philosophy in seeing the game of football in terms of focusing on the smaller details.

“We always look at the broad picture. But if players can truly focus on the smaller details of the game, the smaller details of their bodies, their mind, even watching film, details, details. A painter can paint a big picture but it’s not going to become a masterpiece until he focuses on the small details.’'

Jim McBride