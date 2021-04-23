Liverpool manager says it’s time to move on from Super League controversy

JPMorgan Chase apologized for its role in arranging billions of dollars in financing for a breakaway European soccer league, admitting in a statement that it had “misjudged” how the project would be viewed by fans. JPMorgan Chase had pledged about $4 billion to underwrite the new league, but the United States bank did not end up issuing it or losing any money: The league collapsed only 48 hours after it was announced, after more than half of its 12 founding clubs announced they would not take part.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp hopes tensions over the Super League diminish so teams and fans can “go back to the beautiful game” now that the breakaway project has been squelched. Klopp said Friday he’s ready to move on even though many fans are still steaming over the bid by England’s so-called “Big Six” to ditch the Champions League in favor of a new, largely closed competition of Europe’s richest clubs. All six clubs abandoned the project within 48 hours of the unveiling after the overwhelmingly negative response from fans, coaches, and players. “I know our owners, they are are not perfect, like I am not perfect, like you are not perfect, but they are not bad people,” Klopp said ahead of a home match against Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier League. “They made a not-so-good decision, let me say a bad decision, that’s true, but let’s carry on.”

Hockey

Red Wings’ Larkin done for season

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will be out for the rest of the season with an upper-body injury. Like many of his teammates, Larkin struggled this season. The 24-year-old center had nine goals and 14 assists in 44 games. He had 53 points in 71 games last year in another lackluster season … Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg will be sidelined 4-6 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum and a bone problem in his right hip. Silfverberg had career lows of eight goals and eight assists in 47 games for the Ducks this season.

Injured Ovechkin day to day

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has a lower-body injury and is day to day after leaving Thursday’s 1-0 shootout victory against the Islanders early, the team said. Ovechkin did not play the final 2:49 of regulation and did not take a shift in the overtime period. He remained on Washington’s bench, though. The 35-year-old Ovechkin appeared to pull up early as he rushed the puck up ice in the neutral zone late in the third period Thursday.

Flames have one positive test

The Flames have had one player test positive for COVID-19 and called off their morning skate due to the test. The club said in a statement the player was in isolation and other players and staff members had tested negative for the coronavirus. Calgary’s situation comes a few days after the Canucks resumed play after an outbreak and long layoff. Twenty-one Vancouver players and four members of the coaching staff were affected. COVID-19 has forced the rescheduling of 52 NHL games so far this season.

Miscellany

Biles leaves Nike for Gap Inc.

As Gap Inc. looks to vault its Athleta brand to new heights, it has struck a powerful deal that simultaneously dents a rival. The women’s athletic apparel chain said it has forged a partnership with gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, who has defected from Nike Inc. for the new arrangement that will give the Olympian her own clothing collection. Biles said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she was enticed by the idea of teaming with a company that was “truly for women by women.” … Rafael Nadal brushed aside Cameron Norrie, 6-1, 6-4, to ease into the semifinals of the Barcelona Open and moved closer to a record-extending 12th title at the event.

