Mansfield makes the most of its opportunities, wins finale to cap unbeaten season

“It’s definitely a little weird not being able to do a full playoff or to get a full set of games, but we definitely made the best of it,” Mansfield senior captain Nico Holmes said. “All the boys were really excited to get out here this spring. Overall, we’re very happy with what we did.”

Despite committing three turnovers and surrendering three blocked kicks (two punts and a PAT), the Hornets ended their abbreviated campaign this spring just as they ended their 2019 state championship season: with a win. Mansfield outlasted Marshfield, 12-9, to finish 6-0.

Holmes was the only player on either team to have any semblance of success on offense in the game, finishing with 106 yards from scrimmage — nearly half of them on a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:22 to go in the second quarter.

But Holmes also made his mark on defense for Mansfield, part of a linebacker group that kept the Marshfield offense out of the end zone after the Rams had racked up 158 points in four games against Patriot League competition.

The Rams (4-1) scored the game’s first points on a safety after Josh Pires blocked a punt, which was subsequently knocked through the end zone.

The Hornets scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, first on a 2-yard burst by Anthony Comer following a Marshfield three-and-out, and later on the Holmes score, but the Rams made it impossible for Mansfield to pull away further.

Sam Sullivan, who blocked the PAT after Comer’s touchdown, had an interception in the end zone on the Hornets’ first drive of the third quarter, and added a 77-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 12-9 just as Mansfield was on the verge of running out the clock.

As had been the case for most of the second half, the Hornets offense failed to pick up a first down once it got the ball back, but a great pooch punt from quarterback Matty Boen pinned the Rams at their 10-yard line with 1:28 left and no timeouts.

After picking up one first down, the drive stalled out with an incomplete pass on fourth and 25, ensuring Mansfield’s win streak against in-state opponents reached 16 games.

The Hornets haven’t lost to a team from Massachusetts since Nov. 20, 2018, when they fell to Foxborough at Fenway Park in the 88th edition of their Thanksgiving rivalry.

Friday night was supposed to be the 90th meeting between the schools, but with the Warriors shut down, Mansfield got what felt like a Division 2 South title game, according to coach Mike Redding.

“I think it was fun to play a great team like this that was undefeated,” Redding said. “I don’t know if it was better than Foxborough, but it was a very good replacement to wrap this thing up.”