Marisnick sparks Cubs to 4th straight win

Marisnick, a reserve outfielder known mostly for his defensive prowess, had two hits and scored three times in his third straight start.

Anthony Rizzo , Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.

Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career-high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 on Friday for their fourth straight victory.

“I just stay ready,” he said. “I’m going to try to find a way to impact the game one way or another.”

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his first win of the season. He struck out six and walked one, bouncing back nicely after a rough start against Atlanta.

“I made better pitches overall,” he said. “I just need to continue down that road.”

Milwaukee had won three in a row. Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit consecutive homers in the sixth, but that was it for the Brewers’ offense.

Twins add Sanó to injured list

The sputtering Minnesota Twins shelved another regular , placing first baseman Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Sanó is batting .111 with two home runs and 20 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Kyle Garlick are three of the five players currently on Minnesota’s COVID-19 injured list.

Infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomás Telis were also returned to the team’s alternate training site. Outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Tzu-Wei Lin and infielder Nick Gordon were promoted to fill the open roster spots.

Kirilloff, one of baseball’s top prospects who made his debut in the playoffs last year, can also play first base. Gordon, another one of the club’s past first-round draft picks, has yet to appear in the major leagues. Lin signed with the organization before this season. He has played in 101 career games, all with Boston. He’ll be the first Taiwan-born player in Twins history.

Brewers Brett Anderson exits early

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson left the game against the Chicago Cubs because of right knee discomfort.

Anderson threw just 11 pitches. After Willson Contreras grounded out, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo doubled and Javier Báez singled before Anderson was replaced by Josh Lindblom.

Anderson was charged with three runs and three hits. He was 2-0 with a sparkling 0.75 ERA in his previous two starts.

Adrian Garrett passes away at 78

Adrian Garrett, who spent eight seasons in the major leagues and then went on to a coaching career, has died. He was 78.

Garrett died Thursday of pneumonia at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Texas, New York Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. Adrian Garrett’s younger brother, Wayne, was the third baseman on the 1969 World Series champion Mets. A catcher and an outfielder, Adrian Garrett was born in Brooksville, Florida, and is a graduate of Sarasota High School. He signed with the Milwaukee Braves in 1961 and made his debut with the Atlanta Braves on April 13, 1966. He was 0 for 3 in four games for the Braves that year and did not return to the big leagues until 1970 with the Chicago Cubs. He played for the Cubs through 1973 and again in 1975 and also for Oakland (1971-72) and the California Angels (1975-76). He hit .185 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 163 games ... Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was scratched from the lineup after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow a night before. Manager Joe Maddon said he expects Trout to return for Saturday’s game. The team said the three-time AL MVP had a bruised left elbow after being plunked in the fourth inning on Thursday night. He exited in the bottom of the fifth. Scott Schebler started in center field in place of Trout in the updated lineup.