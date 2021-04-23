Revolution primed for home opener Saturday — with fans in attendance

“It’d be hard for us to do what we did in Chicago again,” said Arena. “I’m never 100 percent sure, but I would think we’re going to start the game in better form than we did in Chicago.”

The Revolution opened the season on the road last Saturday for the 13th consecutive season and, after a slow start, played to a 2-2 draw at Chicago. New England coach Bruce Arena, who coached United during the first three MLS seasons from 1996-98, said he hopes his club will get off on a better foot.

For the first time since March 7, 2020, the Revolution will play in front of fans at Gillette Stadium when they take on D.C. United in their home opener at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Veteran forward Teal Bunbury said the team expects to receive a lift from fan support to establish home-field advantage.

“That’s our goal and I think having fans in the stands is going to be a big proponent of that,” said the Canadian international. “I think [having fans] will be giving us that extra boost when we need it most ... so it’s something we’ve been kind of stressing already this week and even in preseason knowing we’ve got to solidify home-field advantage. —

“That’s going to be super important for us the first game at home and throughout the season.”

After finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference with 21 points last season, D.C. hired Argentine coach Hernan Losada and have been transitioning to a 3-5-2 formation that creates challenges for opposing midfielders.

Despite starting the season with injuries to veteran goalie Bill Hamid and center back Steve Birnbaum, United scored a 2-1 home win over NYC FC in their opener last Saturday.

“They’ll be a tough team to play,” said Arena. “They play with a lot of energy, a lot of commitment on the defensive end of the field, and they’re going to be a team that’s difficult to break down.”

With Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou healthy, and Polish forward Adam Buksa producing six goals in 11 matches dating back to last September, the Revolution have the personnel to break down any defense.

The Revolution added depth on the attacking front by acquiring 27-year-old Arnor Traustason and bringing on 24-year-old midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum, who played eight minutes off the bench in his debut last Saturday.

For mainstays like Bunbury, who played four seasons with Kansas City before joining the Revolution in 2014, Saturday’s game will feel like a homecoming.

“I don’t know if it was immediate, like stepping onto the field [at Gillette] and this is where I belong, but over time I definitely grew into that,” said Bunbury. “This is my home now and I think the fans really welcomed me, my teammates did, and the organization did.

“I’m so grateful that I’m here and that this is my home. I’ve got a lot of love for New England.”



