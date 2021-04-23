Tanner Houck’s tinkering continues with Red Sox rotation questions looming

“I definitely did struggle, and I am not going to beat myself up over it,” Houck said. “But it’s part of it. I was feeling some different things with my delivery than I have when I was at my best. It’s about having a conversation with [Worcester pitching coach Paul Abbott ] and I’m kind of going back tomorrow to the grind tomorrow and just pushing it.”

Tanner Houck knows he had an underwhelming start Friday afternoon at the team’s alternate site in Worcester. Houck tossed six innings, struck out six and allowed just two runs. But Houck also struggled with command, walking five in that span.

The 6-foot-5 Houck has had trouble repeating his delivery and finding his release point in the past, which is the case for a lot of pitchers of Houck’s stature. Everything has to be in sync for it all to work.

“Everyone’s going to have those days where you don’t necessarily feel that great,” Houck said. “And it might not be one of those days where your body necessarily feels bad but maybe it’s just your release point or the way that you grip the ball.”

Houck is one step away from a permanent spot in the big leagues. He’s already got the stamp from some peers and teammates. Recently it was reliever Adam Ottavino, who said Houck’s slider reminds him of his own — but Houck throws his harder, meaning it’ll play more.

“He’s nasty,” said Ottavino, who also noted that he believes Houck can remain a starter.

Houck took heed of Ottavino’s words, having conversations with the righthander reliever on sculpting pitches, Ottavino’s speciality. Yet Houck’s stuff, while electric, hasn’t played enough to earn him a permanent spot in the rotation. At the start of spring training, pitching coach Dave Bush noted that Houck must prove he has a third pitch in his repertoire to go along with his sinker and changeup. So, Houck’s worked on a splitter, utilizing it more at the team’s alternate site where the stakes aren’t as high. Within that, though, Houck said he finds a balance between tinkering with that pitch during outings and still keeping the mindful approach of competition, understanding that the big league team might need him at any point.

“The splitter is still my third best pitch,” Houck said. “And in those [high stake] situations, I know what I’m going to go to [sinker or slider]. I know I’m going to go to my bread and butter. It’s just kind of reading the game, understanding the games, trusting the guy behind the desk to put down the right fingers at the right time.”

The Red Sox have some questions surrounding their rotation and it’s fair to ask if Garrett Richards can remain a starter or shift to the bullpen. In 16 ⅔ innings , Richards has a 6.48 ERA, walking 13 batters in that span. The Red Sox will likely continue to give Richards every chance to prove he can remain a starter. If not, though, that could clear space for Houck. Nevertheless, Houck said he tries not to focus on when his time might come.

“I know for me if I focus on stuff I can’t control, that’s not good for me mentally,” Houck said. That’s how you go down a wrong path.”

Martinez backing Dalbec

J.D. Martinez believes Bobby Dalbec is a special talent. Heading into Friday evening’s game against the Seattle Mariners, Dalbec was hitting .417 in his last eight games (25 plate appearances) and .265 overall. Dalbec struggled out of the gate, batting .120 in his first 28 plate appearances, and is still without a homer.

“He came out the scene last year and hit a lot of homers,” Martinez said. “He’s a great talent but I don’t think it’s fair to put that kind of expectation and pressure on him just yet. He’s got to get settled and he’s got to adjust to the league.”

Martinez would knows all about settling in. It’s been well-documented that after Martinez was released by the Houston Astros in 2014, he had to revamp his swing.

“You can’t prepare for Major League Baseball, there’s nothing like it,” Martinez said. “I don’t care what they say. You’re going to see glimpses of it in the minors. But in the big leagues, you’re seeing day in and day out the best pitchers in the world. And everybody’s unique. And everyone’s got, you know, nowadays, just really amazing stuff. So I think he’s gonna be fine. I think he’s made some good adjustments.”

Sox honor Clarke

Ryan Brasier (left calf strain) still isn’t partaking in any baseball activity, manager Alex Cora said... In Nate Eovaldi’s last eight starts dating back to last season, he has a 2.01 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP, allowing no homers and six walks... The Red Sox honored University of Kentucky basketball player and Dorchester native Terrance Clarke Friday with a photo of him on the Fenway jumbotron, sporting a Red Sox uniform. Clarke, a former five-star recruit who attended Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, died tragically in a car accident Thursday in Los Angeles. The freshman guard recently declared for the NBA draft.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.