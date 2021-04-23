Why Franchy Cordero was not really out of position on a key Mariners hit Thursday

According to MLB.com’s Statcast data, Cordero was 252 feet from home plate. That’s … really shallow. And that opened the door for France’s liner — with a projected distance of 287 feet — to sail just over the left fielder’s glove as two runs scored.

A pivotal moment in Thursday night’s Red Sox-Mariners game came with a giant question: Why on earth was Franchy Cordero playing so shallow against Seattle designated hitter Ty France on what proved to be the game-tying two-run double to left-center — the first hit allowed by Nick Pivetta — with two outs in the sixth inning?

On average this year, Cordero has been positioned 296 feet from home plate. Overall, Red Sox left fielders have stood 292 feet from home with Pivetta on the mound. (That distance barely changes in two-strike counts, with left fielders at 291 feet.)

On Thursday, with Fenway Park’s fabled Wall squeezing the field, Cordero played on average 281 feet from home against Seattle’s righthanded hitters. So why was he nearly 30 feet shallower against France?

First, it’s worth noting that it wasn’t an accident. In France’s first-inning plate appearance, according to MLB.com’s Mike Petriello, Cordero was 248 feet from home on what proved to be a fly out to center. The Sox clearly wanted him to play shallow in left against France.

This year, the Sox have faced 55 righthanded hitters. Their average positioning against France Thursday — 264 feet from home — was the shallowest they’ve positioned their left fielders against any righthanded hitter. (The deepest they were positioned Thursday was against Kyle Lewis, against whom Cordero lined up 302 feet from the plate.)

Again, why?

Since the start of 2020, France on average has hit the ball 270 feet in the air when hitting anything other than a grounder (fly ball, popup, or line drive). But that number includes four homers — each over 400 feet — against righties. For the sake of positioning, those are less relevant than balls in play.

As of Thursday, France had put 20 non-ground balls in play to left field since the start of 2020. Of those, four would have been to Fenway’s warning track or off the Wall. Another handful were doinked to shallow left, where either an infielder gets them or Cordero has no shot.

Most of them — the ones on which positioning was most likely to affect whether it was a hit or out — were between 229 and 273 feet. The midpoint of that range? About 251 feet. The Sox presumably positioned Cordero where they thought he had the best chance to make a play on the highest percentage of balls in play.

France’s liner, however, entered a gray area beyond that plotted coverage.

In theory, the Sox could have had Cordero playing deeper. If so, perhaps he would have had a better shot at getting to the ball. But they sacrificed an outlier scenario — one inconsistent with France’s spray charts — to put Cordero in a position to cover the largest range where France typically does hit the ball.

The Red Sox played the odds. Sometimes you lose when you take such a strategy, as the Red Sox did. . But to manager Alex Cora, that outcome — in which France defeated Franchy — didn’t mean that the strategy should be altered.

“We’ve been really good about positioning,” said Cora. “I’m not going to second-guess that one.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.