With a big first half, Central Catholic holds off Tewksbury for Merrimack Valley title

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “Would it have been a group I would have loved to have had back in the fall, play our normal playoffs and all that? Yeah, but we got to play seven, and I’m happy about that.”

The Raiders scored quickly with explosive plays, came up with a key goal-line stand, and opened a 27-point halftime lead that proved enough in a 30-14 victory over MVC Small champion Tewksbury to secure the conference championship.

LOWELL — Central Catholic didn’t waste any time gaining the upper hand in Friday’s battle for Merrimack Valley Conference supremacy at Cawley Stadium.

With junior quarterback Ayden Pereira at the controls, Central (7-0) needed only 12 plays to score four touchdowns in the first half.

Pereira completed his first four passes and hit Mark Ciccarelli for a 16-yard touchdown on the Raiders’ opening drive. After the Raiders forced a Tewksbury punt, senior Jackson Burns broke a 41-yard touchdown run.

Tewksbury (5-2) responded with a methodical drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock but stalled at the Central 3-yard line. On fourth and goal, sophomore Preston Zinter stripped Tewksbury quarterback Ryne Rametta and sophomore Jaden Wiggins scooped it up for a long return. Just two players later, Pereira hit Zinter for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 20-0 in what was effectively a 12-point swing.

“The goal line stand was huge,” Adamopoulos said. “If they make it 14-7 there it’s a much different game. All year, defensively, we haven’t given up many big plays, so we’ve made teams go the length of the field and in high school football that’s not always easy to do. So the kids hung in there and made the stop when they needed to.”

Central’s defense cornered Tewksbury near its end zone and Ciccarelli provided a flashy punt return to set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Matthias Latham, giving Central more breathing room with a 27-0 halftime lead.

But in the second half, Tewksbury rallied to hold the Raiders to a field goal, then responded with two drives capped by touchdown runs of 9 and 12 yards from Kyle Darrigo.

Tewksbury’s late push forced Adamopoulos to re-insert his starters late, and Pereira effectively put the game away with his legs, finishing with 128 rushing yards in addition to 90 passing yards.

“[Central] has made big plays all year,” Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward said. “If they get the ball in a compromising position, they can take it to the house, and they showed that tonight.”

Yet as it so often does, Aylward’s smaller Division 3 team continued to fight against a D1 power, and the Redmen walked away winners despite falling short on the scoreboard.

“If there’s still time on the clock you’ve got to be in the fight,” Aylward said. “That’s the expectation we have. Our senior leaders know that and they’ve kept us together all year. I’m proud of those guys, the way they kept us fighting until the end.”