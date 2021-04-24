Despite — and maybe because of — COVID-19, Acadia National Park in Maine just had its busiest winter ever

This winter’s numbers represent a 50 percent increase from the prior winter, when Acadia had about 113,000 visits, and represent an 88 percent increase from the same five-month period in 2018-2019, when it had 91,000 visits, according to numbers crunched by the Bangor Daily News .

From November to March, the park on Maine’s coast saw about 172,000 visitors — far surpassing its late-1990s wintertime high of 140,000 visitors, according to the National Park Service’s public use statistics .

Making the multihour drive up to Maine’s celebrated Acadia National Park in the middle of winter doesn’t sound so bad when there’s little else to do. And the data proves it — Acadia just had its busiest offseason ever.

While the winter uptick came as a relief for the few year-round businesses in Bar Harbor, the publication reported that the numbers are nothing compared to the 2.6 million visits the park saw for all of 2020.

“The total each winter is still less than a typical May,” a park spokesperson told the newspaper. “While the increase this winter is interesting, our summer visitation is still what really drives the numbers.”

Park and local officials told the publication that while the pandemic was likely a driver for visitation, so was the region’s relatively mild winter weather.

And as Acadia prepares for its upcoming peak season — which runs from May through October — it recently announced a few changes worth noting.

Acadia’s famed Park Loop Road, a 27-mile scenic drive that includes the Cadillac Summit Road, is back open as of April 15. Vehicles this year are required to secure reservations for the Cadillac Summit Road between sunrise and sunset from May 26 to October 19. There is a $6 fee. The change is reportedly unrelated to COVID-19, and is meant to reduce traffic. In 2019, overcrowding caused the Cadillac Summit Road to be closed 90 times, a park spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Reservations can be made now at recreation.gov.

In addition to needing a vehicle reservation for the Cadillac Summit Road, visitors must have a weekly, annual, or lifetime park entrance pass for all locations from May 1 to October 31. Park campgrounds will be open this year, but at 50 percent capacity, and reservations can also be made online.

Face masks are required inside all buildings as well as outside when six-feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.

Maine lifted its coronavirus restrictions on travelers from Massachusetts in September after months of strict rules requiring either a 14-day quarantine or a negative COVID-19 test.

