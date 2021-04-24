Human remains found near trail in Manchester, N.H.

The remains were found on the Rockingham Rail Trail about 1,000 feet from the Proctor Road gate off Candia Road shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police said.

Police in Manchester, N.H., are investigating after a person found human remains near a recreational trail on Friday, a police department spokesperson said.

“Manchester Police detectives were on scene all day. Through their investigation it has been determined that the death is not recent and it does not appear suspicious,” Manchester Police said in a statement on Facebook Saturday about 5:20 p.m.

No identification has been made and a cause of death has not been determined, the statement said.

The medical examiner was on scene Saturday, Manchester police said in a tweet posted shortly before noon.

The person who discovered the remains Friday reported it to Auburn Police, who notified authorities in Manchester.

“The person immediately called Auburn Police believing they were in Auburn. It was determined that the remains were actually in Manchester and that is why Auburn contacted us,” Heather Hamel, a Manchester police spokesperson, wrote in an e-mail Saturday.

The area was secured as investigators arrived Friday. Police said the scene was cleared and the rail trail reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, police said.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office deferred questions to Manchester Police on Saturday.

Correspondent Matt Berg contributed to this story.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.