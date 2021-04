The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to David Estrada, a Boston Police spokesman.

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Mattapan Saturday night.

Police responded to 86 Ormond St. about 9:40 p.m. to reports of shots fired, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

