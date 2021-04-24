New England news in brief

The Sagamore Bridge is expected to reopen fully on Sunday, one month ahead of schedule, allowing construction on the Bourne Bridge to begin early, the US Army Corps of Engineers announced. With the project finished in time for the launch of tourism season on Cape Cod, the same team will move their equipment over to the Bourne Bridge and begin work that was originally scheduled for the fall. Beginning May 1, vehicle travel will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot lane in each direction as repairs to structural steel supports and the bridge lighting system are made. The lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day, the Army Corps said in a statement. Travel delays are likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel times, but all repairs are scheduled to end before Memorial Day weekend. The bridge work on a vital component of the transportation system of Cape Cod , the Islands, and southeastern Massachusetts is “critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the bridges,” according to the Army Corps. “We understand the impact that bridge repairs have to the residents, visitors and businesses in the Cape Cod region and work hard to ensure it’s done in a safe and timely manner,” the statement said.

CHESTNUT HILL

BC to require COVID-19 vaccines

Boston College will require students, faculty, and staff who return to campus for the fall semester to be fully vaccinated, school officials announced Friday. All must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before participating in any on-campus activity, with exceptions granted for legitimate religious and medical reasons, BC’s President William P. Leahy said in a statement. “Promoting the health and safety of our campus community and surrounding neighborhood is essential and a priority for everyone,” he said. There will be 4,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available on campus this week. The vaccine will be administered in Conte Forum on April 26, 27, and 28. Corresponding second doses will be provided on May 17, 18, and 19 for those still on campus or who live within driving distance. Students who cannot return to campus are eligible to receive their second shot at CVS and Walgreens, or through a state or local vaccination site where they live, the letter said. Several other Massachusetts colleges have already announced vaccination requirements, including Emerson College, Boston University, Northeastern University, and UMass Amherst.

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Human remains found near trail

Human remains found near a recreational trail do not appear to be linked to a suspicious death, police said Saturday evening. The remains were found on the Rockingham Rail Trail about 1,000 feet from the Proctor Road gate off Candia Road shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police said. A person who saw them called police in Auburn to notify them, said Heather Hamel, a Manchester police spokeswoman. Police in Auburn determined the remains were actually located in Manchester and notified the department, she said. On Saturday, Manchester detectives and representatives of the state medical examiner’s office were at the scene, the department said. “Through their investigation it has been determined that the death is not recent and it does not appear suspicious,” Manchester Police said in a statement on Facebook Saturday about 5:20 p.m. No identification has been made and a cause of death has not been determined, the statement said.

RAYNHAM

Residents rescued from house fire

A fire trapped multiple people in the basement of a home at 349 Hill St. Saturday morning and displaced seven residents, fire officials said in a statement. Residents helped a mother and child escape from the basement, and fire crews arrived around 5:30 a.m., the statement said. “Firefighters saw fire coming out of a basement window upon arrival and conducted an aggressive attack into the basement,” Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said. The fire also caused significant smoke and water damage, leaving the home uninhabitable. Three residents were taken to the hospital for evaluation, the statement said. Fire crews from Bridgewater and Taunton provided mutual aid. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

PORTLAND, Maine

City buys land near river

Maine’s largest city has acquired a parcel of land to help protect the headwaters of the Fore River. Portland officials said the city has acquired a 27-acre piece of forestland from the Avangrid Foundation. The price was $325,000 and Avangrid donated $275,000 as a credit at closing, so the city paid $50,000. The acquisition helps protect the largest remaining undeveloped area around the headwaters of the river, officials said. (AP)



