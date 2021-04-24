Residents trapped for a while in basement of Raynham home during blaze

While some residents had helped a mother and her child escape the burning basement, where there were finished rooms, one other adult was still stuck there when officials arrived at the scene, Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said.

Crews were called to 349 Hill St. around 5:30 a.m., according to the statement.

A blaze that trapped several people in the basement of a Raynham home Saturday morning displaced seven residents and caused significant damage, Raynham fire officials said in a statement.

“Firefighters saw fire coming out of a basement window upon arrival and conducted an aggressive attack into the basement,” the statement said.

Crews from Raynham, Bridgewater, and Taunton cleared the scene by 10 a.m., officials said. Three residents were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No firefighters were injured.

Flames broke out in the basement and burned mostly there and on the first floor, LaCivita said. The home is now uninhabitable due to significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

Six adults and the child who were displaced from the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

According to the town assessor’s records, the single-family home was built around 1880 and, with the land included, is worth $334,300.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.