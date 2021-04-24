Sagamore Bridge expected to reopen fully Sunday, a month ahead of schedule

The Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod is expected to reopen fully on Sunday, one month ahead of schedule, allowing construction on the Bourne Bridge to begin early, the US Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday.
With the project finished in time for the launch of tourism season on Cape Cod, the same team will move their equipment over to the Bourne Bridge and begin work that was originally scheduled for the fall.
Beginning May 1, vehicle travel will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot lane in each direction as repairs to structural steel supports and the bridge lighting system are made.
The lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day, the Army Corps said in a statement. Travel delays are likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel times, but all repairs are scheduled to end before Memorial Day weekend.
The bridge work on a vital component of the transportation system of Cape Cod , the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts is “critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the bridges,” according to the Army Corps.
“We understand the impact that bridge repairs have to the residents, visitors and businesses in the Cape Cod region and work hard to ensure it’s done in a safe and timely manner,” the statement said.