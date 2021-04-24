Sagamore Bridge expected to reopen fully Sunday, a month ahead of schedule

The Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod is expected to reopen fully on Sunday, one month ahead of schedule, allowing construction on the Bourne Bridge to begin early, the US Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday.

With the project finished in time for the launch of tourism season on Cape Cod, the same team will move their equipment over to the Bourne Bridge and begin work that was originally scheduled for the fall.

Beginning May 1, vehicle travel will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot lane in each direction as repairs to structural steel supports and the bridge lighting system are made.