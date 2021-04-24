Silver Alert issued for missing Yarmouth man

Daniel J. Wroblewski of South Yarmouth was last seen driving a gray 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, according to police.

Yarmouth police have issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old man missing since noon on Friday.

The vehicle has the license plate 5CT699.

Silver Alerts are issued in Massachusetts for missing adults known to have serious memory impairment, oftentimes for elderly individuals with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ext 2100.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.





