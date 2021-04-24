‘The truth has won out.’ Boston-area Armenians react to Biden’s genocide declaration

“It took a lot of courage for Biden to speak the truth and stand up for human rights around the globe,” said Ignatius, who spoke from Washington, D.C., where she is visiting her 100-year-old father, former US Navy secretary Paul R. Ignatius. “It will go long way toward helping to prevent future genocide by recognizing what happened in the past to Armenians.”

President Biden, fulfilling a campaign promise, recognized that century-old atrocities against Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey were genocide. The White House announcement coincided with Armenian Remembrance Day, which marks the beginning of the tragic period on April 24, 1915.

Sarah Ignatius, executive director of the National Association for Armenian Studies & Research in Belmont, was in front her television Saturdayto hear the historic announcement.

Biden used the term genocide in the opening line of his statement.

“Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring,” the president said.

The genocide led to the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders, while another 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths, Biden said, in a “campaign of extermination.”

“We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history,” said Biden, using the Armenian term for genocide. “And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms.”

American presidents for decades have acknowledged Remembrance Day to mark the Ottoman Empire events of 1915 to 1923 but have avoided using the term “genocide” to sidestep alienating Turkey.

Biden spoke to Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday, the Associated Press reported, before making the proclamation Saturday.

In Boston, a march is planned for Saturday evening from the Boston Common to Armenian Heritage Park on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway to mark the anniversary of the beginning of the genocide.

Ignatius said her father wrote about the importance of recognizing genocide in his 2011 memoir, “Now I Know in Part.” While her grandfather left the Ottoman Empire and resettled in the US in 1903, she said her great-aunt and her family stayed behind and died during the atrocities.

“I feel in a certain way that we can breath a sigh of relief and say the truth has won out and continue to do our work,” Ignatius said.





Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.