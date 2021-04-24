Two former Pembroke hockey stars remembered at funeral Mass

Two former Pembroke High School hockey stars who were killed in a car crash last weekend were mourned by family and friends in a joint service Saturday morning.

“The death of these two wonderful young men at the beginning of their lives wrenches us,” the Rev. Joseph S. McCarthy told the crowd of mourners, each group separated by a row of pews. “It breaks out hearts.”

People wearing jerseys and carrying hockey sticks lined the roads on the way to St. Thecla’s Church in Pembroke where a funeral Mass was said for Joseph Birolini and William Hickey late Saturday morning.