Biden recognizes century-old atrocities against Armenians were genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden recognized that century-old atrocities against Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey were genocide.

A presidential proclamation to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day was expected to use the term genocide to describe the killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians. U.S. presidents for decades have acknowledged Remembrance Day to mark the events of 1915 to 1923 but have avoided using the term “genocide” to sidestep alienating Turkey.