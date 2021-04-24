Biden recognizes century-old atrocities against Armenians were genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden recognized that century-old atrocities against Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey were genocide.
A presidential proclamation to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day was expected to use the term genocide to describe the killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians. U.S. presidents for decades have acknowledged Remembrance Day to mark the events of 1915 to 1923 but have avoided using the term “genocide” to sidestep alienating Turkey.
Biden spoke to Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday, and separate statements afterward by the two governments made no mention of Biden’s plan. The White House said Biden told Erdogan he wants to improve ties and find “effective management of disagreements.” The two also agreed to a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.
Biden, who pledged as a candidate to recognize the massacre as genocide, arguing that “silence is complicity,” wanted to speak with Erdogan before making the formal recognition, according to officials familiar with Biden’s deliberations and plans. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before Biden issued the proclamation and they spoke on condition of anonymity.