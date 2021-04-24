Mass. reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,386 cases, 102,657 vaccinations Saturday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.7 percent of the 6,615,090 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Friday, when 106,038 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 102,657 to 5,605,747, state officials reported Saturday.

The total shots administered included 3,323,355 first shots and 2,077,812 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 204,580 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

On Friday, state officials allowed health care providers to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Federal health officials investigated reports of severe blood clots in some women. But US officials determined the risk was small — nearly 8 million people received the Johnson & Johnson shot — and added a warning to the vaccine’s label.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,282,392.

The health department also reported 1,386 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 639,314. The department also reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,193.

The state said 29,717 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 633 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

It also reported that 106,144 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 20.9 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 7,238 people, bringing that total to 1,157,351.

The state reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.89 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.4 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

