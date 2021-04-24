Is it cultural appropriation, or merely great artists using their imagination?

Publishing historically has been an industry run by white men promoting the work of other white men. Bernays herself states that in the 1970s, she submitted a book about a male protagonist under a pseudonym with initials, and the publisher assumed she was male. She uses this as an example that she was able to write a male character authentically, and therefore, so too can any skilled writer take on a life unlike their own. I see it as yet another example of the kind of choices publishing (and Hollywood) has, until recently, been making: “A white man wrote this? Where do I send the check?”

In her op-ed “Throw Shakespeare from the train” (Opinion, April 16), Anne Bernays is really missing the point. Each of the four authors she lists in the opening, from Herman Melville to J.D. Salinger, who wrote works different from their own experience, and about which no one made “a fuss,” aren’t just all white — they are all white men.

This isn’t just about authenticity — it’s about representation. It’s about giving a voice to people who historically haven’t gotten these opportunities because either white people were already writing their stories, or because white people making the decisions didn’t believe that anyone wanted to hear their stories. Publishing has a long way to go not just in championing stories about non-white characters but also in hiring writers and editors of color.

Lucy Keating

Watertown





Good for writers to stretch, as long as they don’t take up all the space

I agree with Anne Bernays (“Throw Shakespeare from the train”) that the mission of writers is to delve into their imagination and create interesting stories about all types of people. Writers are certainly capable of depicting lives quite different from their own. We would have missed out on many valuable and unique narratives if writers had not stretched the boundaries of their worlds to portray all manner of people and points of view.

The issue of cultural appropriation arises when books by white authors who explore cultures other than their own get published while talented multicultural writers who address their own experiences are passed over for publication. This state of affairs is gradually changing; there are plenty of eager readers of all sorts of narratives in this world, as long as we all respect each other and offer equal opportunity for expression.

Robin Stein

Newtonville





Critics of Styron’s ‘Nat Turner’ novel have a point — in fact, many points

We are puzzled by Anne Bernays’s nearly hysterical defense of appropriation by authors. At the center of her complaint is a heavy-handed and erroneous rant against critics of William Styron’s 1967 novel “The Confessions of Nat Turner.” She argues that their opposition, based on the idea that only Black writers could know what a slave would have felt, was “loathsome.” She added the adjective “pernicious.”

In fact, Styron’s misappropriation of this historical figure was criticized because it perverted the clear-headed rebel found in the 1831 “Confessions of Nat Turner,” transcribed by lawyer Thomas Gray. It differed significantly from Styron’s own historical look at the Turner story in his 1965 essay “This Quiet Dust.” And it conflicted with Bernays’s trust that fiction writers rely upon “better-than-average knowledge of how the human psyche operates.” This platitude does not tell us anything about Styron’s understanding of Turner’s psyche.

Styron’s novel begins and ends outside American history with his Nat Turner dreaming of a mysterious temple-like structure of pure whiteness and, more basely, a final dream satisfying both spiritual and physical needs of sexual and intellectual fulfillment freely given by a white girl.

We submit that Styron’s was a pernicious text in 1967, and Bernays’s defense may be even more pernicious in 2021.

Allan D. Austin

Amherst

Paul M. Wright

Boston

Austin is a professor emeritus of English and Black studies at Springfield College, and Wright is a retired editor at the University of Massachusetts Press.





How many doors were closed to Black authors in 1967 when Styron wrote?

The examination of cultural appropriation, which seeks to distinguish, among other nuances, appropriation from cultural exchange or appreciation, represents a much-needed disruption of white hegemony over the monetized presentation of Asian, African, South American, and Indigenous cultures, histories, and art in the Western world.

The critique of cultural appropriation is not, as Anne Bernays would have it in the caricatured version she paints in her op-ed, requiring that “Winnie the Pooh” be written by a stuffed bear or “Alice in Wonderland” be penned by a prepubescent girl. Rather, fighting against cultural appropriation is fighting for racial equity and representation as well as authenticity.

How many doors were closed to Black authors in 1967 when William Styron published “The Confessions of Nat Turner”? Didn’t the world deserve to hear about Nat Turner from Black writers also? Asking whether a work by an artist appropriates another’s culture opens doors and listens to the voices of artists from that other culture. Bernays’s failure to acknowledge racial inequities in the arts highlights the necessity of continuing the demand for equitable representation inherent in the critique of cultural appropriation.

Vivian Tseng

Concord





Liberal excesses can go too far

This is the first letter to the editor in my life for this 73-year-old retiree.

I would like to applaud the Anne Bernays op-ed “Throw Shakespeare from the Train” decrying the modern concern with “appropriation.” While reading, I found myself nodding and muttering, “You go girl” under my breath.

I was unhappy when I read that poet Amanda Gorman’s Catalan translator was dumped because, he presumed, he was not a young Black woman. Bernays deftly skewered the thinking behind that decision by the publisher.

I consider myself a liberal, but I feel that many current liberal excesses are, well, excessive.

Rick Barnes

Acton





Let those imaginations create freely, whoever the artists are

Those who argue that you should write only what you have lived have no idea what the art and craft of fiction are. The greatest writers possess the gift of transporting imagination. How many have cried when they first read “Old Yeller”? Did they live on the frontier? Had they experienced rabies? Then why did they cry?

The exercise of the imagination led us to the moon — first, thanks to Jules Verne, long before we launched rockets, and then in reality.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has worked with science fiction writers. Why? Because while engineers are trained to focus on the practical (“Can we do this, and how?”), the science fiction writer asks, “What if we could do this? What would it look like?”

Imagination, not cultural appropriation or personal experience, defines the great writer, actor, or musician. We all have an imagination. It is the gift born in childhood. Unfortunately, too many of us tuck it away as adults.

I completely agree with Ann Bernays. Those who have the greatest imagination, and are unafraid to exercise it in their chosen art form, have every right, and even a responsibility, to do so.

Marilyn R. Stern

Pittsburgh

The writer is a retired professor of literature and humanities at Wentworth Institute of Technology.





Demands for cultural rectitude are often a one-way street

I totally agree with Anne Bernays about the foolishness of requiring artists to share the background of their creations. What particularly bothers me is that this attitude is a one-way street. When, with “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda made a hip-hop version of the white Founding Fathers’ story and cast actors of color, instead of criticism that as a Latino creator he couldn’t understand the Founders’ experiences, his production was hailed as groundbreaking.

It’s called “acting” for a reason.

Steven Brooks

Whitman