Left behind after my family’s deportations, I still dream of making it in America

My sister and my dad were deported in 2007. I still find it hard to talk about. It’s almost as if I have been wounded permanently. But if knowing about the isolation and shame I still feel will bring comfort to others who have experienced this kind of loss — if it will let them know they are not alone — I want to tell this story.

I came to the United States in 1999. I was 10 years old, and my sister, our mother, and I left Guanajuato, about five hours north of Mexico City, to join my father, who was undocumented and working in Winston-Salem, N.C. We had no money in Mexico, and my mother believed we would have a better life in America.

We overstayed our visitors’ visas. We knew the risks, and we thought about them all the time. We just tried to be on our best behavior. We stuck to a small community of fellow immigrants, and we didn’t go out much.

After graduating from high school and working to help support my family, I hoped to go to college, but that was put on hold for a long time when immigration agents showed up at my father’s place of work.

It was a Friday in March, a few days before my mother’s 48th birthday, and it was raining. My sister, who is three years older than I am, had dropped me off at my job at McDonald’s at 6:30 that morning, and she’d taken my mom to the hotel where she was a housekeeper. Then she went back home to sleep.

ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] had found my dad at his warehouse job, and I’m not sure why he did this or what his state of mind was at the time, but he took them back to our trailer and let them inside. The agents arrested my father and sister. They took her away in her pajamas. They also found our passports, which meant that they knew about my mother and me.

A friend of my sister’s came to McDonald’s and said, “You have to come with me now.” She told me what had happened, and we went right away to get my mother. Our fear was gut-wrenching — we were sure that ICE was looking for us. We didn’t go back to the mobile home for a few days. We couldn’t risk it. When we finally did go there, we just grabbed essentials. We became homeless, and for the next two years, we lived with people who kindly took us in.

My sister was taken first to Charlotte. She was moved next to Georgia, and then New Orleans, and all the while my mother was moving heaven and earth to help her, consulting lawyers and other people involved in helping immigrants. She found out that if she could produce a plane ticket to Mexico for my sister, she would be released from detention. My sister, who was 21, is very private and found the conditions, especially the communal showers, dehumanizing. We wanted her to be released, even though it meant her deportation. So we sold everything, including our trailer and all that we’d left in it, and other people contributed so that we could buy my sister a plane ticket.

I made it into the detention center in Charlotte, but I couldn’t bring myself to see her there. I just felt this terrible guilt of why not me, why her? It still weighs so heavily on me. I feel that I failed her when I was not there to protect her from ICE, and when I could not bring myself to see her behind bars, and because I had the opportunity of staying here while she had no choice in the matter. She was deported in May wearing the same pajamas she’d been arrested in. I know that was humiliating for her.

My dad was deported the following November. In a way, I blame him for what happened. My mother does, too. She is still traumatized, and she divorced my father, who is estranged from us. The deportations broke our family.

In 2016, my mother returned to Mexico to help my sister, who’d had a baby. By then, I’d had the protection of DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] since 2014, and I was working my way to finally finishing college. I was so torn about what to do — return with my mom or stay? I decided to stay.

Later that year, I was granted advance parole status, which meant that I could travel outside of the country for a short period. My grandma, who I hadn’t seen in 16 years, was not doing great, and I wanted to see her and my family. And with the elections coming up here, I didn’t know if I would have the chance to travel if Trump won — when you have DACA status, you are a political football. So it felt like then or never. And I’m so glad I went because Trump won, and he canceled advance parole.

In Mexico, my sister told me our father was working as a bus driver and that he drove by her house every day in the mornings. So I would wake up while everyone was still sleeping and stand on the roof and watch the buses go by. I would try to guess which one he would be driving in the hope that he might see me. I never did see him driving a bus, but one day, while I was riding with my sister in her car, we passed him in the street. He knew I was there — he was living with my grandma, who I’d visited — but he never tried to make contact with me. I didn’t reach out either. I was afraid of what I might say to him.

I spent two weeks in Mexico, and I never relaxed — I was so afraid that I wouldn’t be let back into America. The wait at the airport while they decided on whether or not to grant me reentry was excruciating. I was so relieved to be back in, but I returned with a hunger to be more connected to my country, because I felt so disconnected from the culture while I was there. I’m no longer proficient in Spanish. I am really in between cultures. Growing up in the United States has changed me. I’m 32 and living alone and have no children. I’m not sure the same version of me would be living in Mexico.

It took me quite a long time to graduate from college. But I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international studies and a minor in business administration, and I got into a master’s program for global health. I’m still not sure if I will have the money to go. I want to travel and help communities that are disadvantaged.

I try to put bandages around the wound that my father and sister’s deportations opened. To this day, small waves of panic engulf me when I see a cop. Whenever someone asks where my family is or if I’m in this country alone, the pain comes back. I’m guarded about what I say in relationships that might become romantic, because I don’t want people to think that I am just looking for papers to be able to stay in this country.

I want people to know the struggles of an immigrant. I want to be accepted for who I am and all that I carry with me. I want people to know the luchona in me, the fighter. I didn’t give up. Despite the odds, despite my shattered family, I’m still here.