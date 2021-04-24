Oscars 2021: The director’s cuts

Cartoonist Steve Brodner reimagines the 2021 Oscar nominated films with politicians and business titans.

Lewd wise-guy Andrew Cuomo gets to stay in a big mansion, while systematically pissing everybody off.

Nomadland:

Alienated woman Liz Cheney drives around looking for friends and then her car breaks down.

Soul:

Talented guy Mark Zuckerberg loses his soul and spends eternity wondering if it’s actually a problem.

Minari:

Agri-business CEO Tom Vilsack buys out a man’s struggling small farm and puts him to work at a minimum wage job.

Hillbilly Elegy:

Educated city-dweller Joe Biden reaches out to his working-class roots, which leads to problematic conversations.

Steve Brodner is an illustrator from New York. Animated by Kayleigh Waters.