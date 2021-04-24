Boston Latin’s offense in a league of its own to clinch rare Boston City League championship

Seven minutes later, senior Quinlan O’Brien hit the top right corner of the goal from outside the box for the game’s second goal. Then Reagan O’Brien found the back of the net for her first of four goals less than a minute later. O’Brien also had a pair of assists for the Wolfpack, who led 5-0 at the half.

Boston Latin senior Rachel Kim placed a shot in the top right corner of the goal five minutes into Saturday’s Boston City League girls’ soccer championship, starting a scoring surge that resulted in a decisive 10-0 victory for the Wolfpack at Carter Field.

Reagan O’Brien (right) had four goals and two assists in Saturday's win, earning a hug from Boston Latin teammate Lilah Conroy. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

The Wolfpack defeated the Dragons twice in the regular season, but Kim said she knew the team would get BLA’s best effort.

“We knew that they weren’t going to just let up,” said Kim, who finished with a goal and two assists. “It’s still the championship game. They weren’t going to look at past scores and just give up, so they were still going to give us a run for our money.”

Kim, a New York University commit, paced the Wolfpack offense and controlled possession throughout. Coach Jon Rudzinski praised the impact Kim had on the team in her lone season on the squad.

“She’s the highest class player that I’ve ever seen at this level, in the city, or at least at BLS,” Rudzinski said. “And she showed it today. Her intelligence, her work rate, her technical skill on the ball, it’s all put together.”

Boston Latin's Quinlan O'Brien controls the ball while being chased by Latin Academy's Lucy Robidoux. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Boston Latin, which usually competes in the Dual County League, joined the City League for the Fall II season after not being cleared to compete in Fall I. Despite the uncertainty that surrounded the shortened season and a shift to a different league, Rudzinski said the senior-laden team stayed positive on the way to an undefeated season.

“I can’t remember a negative thought or word uttered by any player this year,” he said. “They are all so supportive of each other because they’re so thrilled to be out there. It was really amazing.”