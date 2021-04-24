English soccer fans want American owners out

Real Madrid’s president insists all 12 soccer clubs that signed up for the ill-fated Super League are still bound by contract to launching the breakaway of Europe’s elite soccer teams. In an interview with Spanish sports daily AS, Madrid president Florentino Pérez said the clubs can’t back out like some have announced. “The fact is, the clubs can’t leave,” Pérez said. “Some, because of the pressure, have had to say they’ll leave. But this project, or something very similar, will happen, and I hope it’s in the near future.” Pérez denied reports that US financier JP Morgan Chase had also deserted the project. “That’s not true, they haven’t left either. They’ve taken time to reflect, like the 12 clubs,” he said. “If something needs to be changed, it’ll be changed, but the Super League is the best project we’ve thought can be carried out.”

Fans of Liverpool and Manchester United called for the removal of their soccer clubs’ American owners during protests outside their stadiums on Saturday prompted by the ill-fated European Super League project. “£nough is £nough FSG Out” and “Henry, You have blood on your hands,” were the words on some of the banners held up by Liverpool supporters outside Anfield. That was a reference to Fenway Sports Group and principal owner John Henry , who also owns the Globe. The controversial breakaway league proposal featuring some of Europe’s elite clubs was aborted on Tuesday — two days after it was launched. More than a thousand United fans were estimated to have gathered on the concourse outside the club’s Old Trafford stadium to protest against the Glazer family, which has owned the 20-time English Premier League champion since 2005. “We want Glazers out,” chanted United fans, who had banners and scarves with “Glazers Out” on them … English soccer is uniting to boycott social media for four days in response to relentless online abuse of players. The blackout of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will begin next Friday and last until Monday, covering a full round of games in the men’s and women’s professional leagues. It will be undertaken by the FA, Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship as well as player, manager and referee bodies, and anti-discrimination group Kick It Out.

Holy Cross ousted from FCS playoffs

Mark Gronowski passed for three touchdowns, Isaiah Davis ran for 156 yards and another score and host South Dakota State, the No. 1 seed, walloped Holy Cross, 31-3, in the first round of the FCS playoffs. South Dakota State, winner of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, built a 17-0 lead before Holy Cross got on the scoreboard with a Derek Ng 47-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the first half. The Crusaders were held to five punts on six possessions after halftime. Holy Cross’s Matthew Sluka was held to 76 yards passing, and gained another 22 on the ground … Redshirt freshman Matthew Rueve threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Landry in the final 5 minutes to lift Team Boston over Team Eagles, 20-16, in the annual Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game at Boston College’s Alumni Stadium. Fans were limited to just players’ families for the exhibition. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec and receiver Zay Flowers connected for two touchdowns to give Team Boston a 14-10 first-half lead.

Tennis

Nadal, Barty reach finals

Rafael Nadal will face a red-hot Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final in Spain after the 11-time champion eased past fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño, 6-3, 6-2. The second-seeded Tsitsipas advanced after beating Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 for his eighth consecutive straight-set victory including last week’s title run at Monte Carlo …Top-ranked women’s player Ash Barty celebrated her birthday by coming back from a set down to beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final in Stuttgart, Germany. Barty will play Aryna Sabalenka for the championship Sunday as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open.

Auto racing

Burton wins Xfinity race

Jeb Burton raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory when rain halted the action with 23 laps left at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Burton passed cousin Harrison Burton on the inside on Lap 82 and stayed up front before a seven-car wreck forced a caution and heavy rain sent the cars to pit road. Series points leader Austin Cindric was second after starting in the pole position, followed by Burton’s teammate, AJ Allmendinger … Colton Herta won the pole for the IndyCar street course race in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla. His winning run put Herta at the front of a competitive field separated by just 0.17955 seconds from first to 24th in qualifying. It is the fifth pole of his career but first since Herta was paired with his father, Bryan, as his race strategist … Andretti Autosport introduced Sebastian, 12, and Oliver Wheldon, 10, as the newest additions to an IndyCar development program as junior drivers. The two are the sons of Dan Wheldon, a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner who was killed in a crash in the 2011 season finale in Las Vegas … ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was taken to a hospital after an accident when his car caught fire at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. NASCAR said the 48-year-old Lancaster was taken to a hospital for further evaluation but didn’t release details on his injuries. His car caught fire after hitting the wall following contact from Drew Dollar with five laps to go. Lancaster lay on the ground after exiting his car while being checked out by NASCAR’s safety workers. He walked with support to a stretcher.

