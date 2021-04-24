fb-pixel Skip to main content
mariners at red sox | 1:10 p.m. (nesn)

Game 22: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated April 24, 2021, 29 minutes ago
Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Red Sox on Saturday.
Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Red Sox on Saturday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Hirokazu Sawamura, Garrett Whitlock, and Adam Ottavino combined for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on Friday and the Red Sox held off a ninth-inning comeback from the Mariners to win 6-5. Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez hit home runs for Boston.

Lineups

MARINERS (12-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Chris Flexen (1-1, 3.38)

RED SOX (13-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-1, 3.04)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mariners vs. Eovaldi: Seager 2-7, Haniger 1-5

Red Sox vs. Flexen: Martinez 1-3, Eovaldi 0-2, Renfroe 0-2, Hernandez 0-1

Stat of the day: Bogaerts has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games.

Notes: Whitlock has allowed just six of 40 batters to reach base this season ... Alex Verdugo has a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .444 (11-for-25) in that span ... Bogaerts has tied John Valentin for fourth-most home runs by a Red Sox shortstop (121).

