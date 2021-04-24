Game 22: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

Hirokazu Sawamura, Garrett Whitlock, and Adam Ottavino combined for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on Friday and the Red Sox held off a ninth-inning comeback from the Mariners to win 6-5. Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez hit home runs for Boston.

Pitching: RHP Chris Flexen (1-1, 3.38)

RED SOX (13-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-1, 3.04)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mariners vs. Eovaldi: Seager 2-7, Haniger 1-5

Red Sox vs. Flexen: Martinez 1-3, Eovaldi 0-2, Renfroe 0-2, Hernandez 0-1

Stat of the day: Bogaerts has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games.

Notes: Whitlock has allowed just six of 40 batters to reach base this season ... Alex Verdugo has a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .444 (11-for-25) in that span ... Bogaerts has tied John Valentin for fourth-most home runs by a Red Sox shortstop (121).