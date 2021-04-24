Holy Cross routed out of FCS playoffs by top seed South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Gronowski passed for three touchdowns, Isaiah Davis ran for 156 yards and another score and South Dakota State, the No. 1 seed, walloped Holy Cross, 31-3, on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The second-ranked Jackrabbits (6-1) held Patriot League champion Holy Cross (3-1) to 198 yards of offense while rolling up 439. The defense recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Special teams blocked a field goal attempt and recovered a fumble after a punt.

South Dakota State, winner of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, built a 17-0 lead before Holy Cross got on the scoreboard with a Derek Ng 47-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the first half.