Jake Odorizzi lasts just 5 pitches for Astros before leaving with forearm tightness

Houston manager Dusty Baker and trainers talked to Odorizzi for a couple of minutes before he was taken out of the game. Kent Emanuel relieved and made his major league debut after seven years in the minors.

Houston newcomer Jake Odorizzi exited his start against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday after just five pitches because of tightness in his right forearm.

Odorizzi got a late start to the season after not signing with the Astros until March 8. His deal guarantees him $20.25 million over two years or $23.5 million over three seasons if a player option is exercised for 2023. An All-Star in 2019 with Minnesota who pitched just 13⅔ innings last season, Odorizzi was 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in two prior starts this season.

Another setback for Christian Yelich, Brewers

Outfielder Christian Yelich is returning to Milwaukee for an MRI on his strained lower back. The 2018 NL MVP had been eligible to be activated from the injured list during this weekend’s three-game series with the Chicago Cubs.

“Nothing bad happened yesterday,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He did the day of work that we were expecting. We’re just at a plateau, and so we’re just trying to rule everything out and see if we can get any new bit, just another piece of information. It’s frustrating for Christian.”

Yelich hasn’t played since April 11. He is batting .333 with one homer and six RBIs in nine games this season.

The Brewers also have been missing center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who went on the injured list April 14 with a quadriceps strain. Counsell said Cain would hit on the field Saturday and it “could be a stepping-stone day for him.”

Despite the absences, Milwaukee won its fourth in five games, 4-3, when pinch-hitter Manny Piña connected for a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning. Brent Suter (2-1) worked two scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta, and Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save in four opportunities, working around a leadoff walk.

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Corey Blaser in the ninth following a strike one call on Jake Marisnick with a runner on first and none out. Marisnick struck out on three pitches.

Dodgers’ Corey Knebel headed to injured list for lengthy stay

Los Angeles put reliever Corey Knebel on the injured list after he departed Friday night’s loss to San Diego, what was initially diagnosed as discomfort in his right triceps called a lat injury that will cost him “a few months,” according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “Our hope, our expectation is him pitching again for us this year,” he added. Knebel, acquired from the Brewers in the offseason, had two saves and nine strikeouts in his first six innings with LA . . . Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, who came off the COVID-19 list Friday after nearly two weeks there, said he tested positive for the virus, but he never felt bad and hopes to return to the lineup soon. The 2017 AL MVP received the first dose of one of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines before testing positive, and said he has no idea how he contracted the virus . . . St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina didn’t play in the Cardinals’ 2-0 win over Cincinnati, but was available as a “super emergency guy” a day after the nine-time All-Star exited early with soreness in his right foot. “The initial imaging turned out favorably but they want to do more so he can move it around a little more to make sure there’s no impairment to it,” manager Mike Shildt said. “If that’s the case, it’s really good news. We’re optimistic about it” . . . Michael Perez had three hits and three RBIs, helping Trevor Cahill and Pittsburgh beat Minnesota, 6-2, the 10th Twins loss in 12 games. Jake Cave had two of host Minnesota’s three hits. Before the game, left-hander Caleb Thielbar was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list . . . Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings to outduel Matthew Boyd, and Kansas City beat Detroit, 2-1, in the fastest nine-inning game this season at 2 hours, 10 minutes. Kansas City went down 1-2-3 in every other inning but the fifth . . . Arizona’s game at Atlanta was postponed due to inclement weather, and rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday.