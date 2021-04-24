Own goal lifts Revolution past D.C. United in scruffy home opener

For the first time in 414 days, spectators returned to Gillette Stadium, with attendance limited to about 5,000. The Revolution (1-0-1, 4 points) regained some of their home-field mojo, improving to 9-1-5 in home-openers since 2006.

FOXBOROUGH – Some things were almost back to normal for the Revolution, as they took a 1-0 victory over D.C. United in their first home game of the season Saturday night.

New England's Andrew Farrell (right) closes down D.C. United's Erik Sorga in the first half of Saturday night's 1-0 Revolution win.

The Revolution went ahead on an early second-half own goal in a rough-and-ragged game that featured few clear chances for either team. This was the first event at Gillette to admit spectators since the Revolution’s 1-1 tie with the Chicago Fire on March 7, 2020. And though those in attendance kept their distance, they were united in choruses of boos for referee Guido Gonzales Jr. when Revolution players were felled by hard-charging D.C. (1-1-0, 3 points) defenders.

Advertisement

The deciding sequence was set up as Carles Gil touched on to Brandon Bye running on the right wing, Bye crossing into the goal area with Adam Buksa making a near post run and Gustavo Bou at the back post. Bye’s cross hopped in front of goalkeeper Chris Seitz and deflected off Brendan Hines-Ike for an own goal in the 48th minute.

The Revolution stayed on the attack, Buksa and Gil barely missing on shots, and Henry Kessler earning consideration for a penalty kick late on after going down in a collision.

Both teams struggled with possession during a chaotic first half. The Revolution’s re-made left side — Christian Mafla and Arnor Traustason making their debut — of a 4-4-2 alignment proved dependable defensively, but failed to connect offensively. Bou and Buksa threatened early, but were limited for most of the half as D.C. stifled Gil in midfield. Gil fired wide (29th minute) and, seconds later, Bou sent a free kick directly at Seitz. After that, United had the best chances, as Edison Flores and Julian Gressel advanced on the right wing. A Gressel cross was cut out by Andrew Farrell in the 34th and Flores fired high in the 44th.

Advertisement

New England will host Atlanta United next Saturday.





Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.