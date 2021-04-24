Sloppy Red Sox blown out by Mariners in Fenway matinee

After timely defense helped to define their Friday night win, mishaps were at the fulcrum of the loss on Saturday.

In their 8-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners, the Sox committed their share of physical lapses, including three wild pitches and a passed ball, to go along with and an error and other misplayed balls.

The Red Sox found themselves in a 1-0 hole heading into the second inning with Nate Eovaldi on the mound. With one out in the second, Kyle Seager belted a triple that Alex Verdugo should have caught in center. Instead, he drifted to the ball and it dropped at the 420-foot sign, allowing two runs to score. Eovaldi’s wild pitch allowed another run to score.

In the fifth, Xander Bogaerts booted a Taylor Trammell grounder that would have ended the inning. Instead, it led to Seattle’s fifth run.

The Sox collected only four hits against Mariners starter Chris Flexen, who tossed seven innings of one-run ball backed by seven strikeouts.