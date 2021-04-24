Rob Gronkowski added another accolade to his trophy case: World record holder

On Friday evening, in shoulder pads, helmet, and his No. 48 Arizona jersey, Gronkowski set a Guinness World Record, catching a football dropped from a helicopter hovering some 600 feet in the air.

Spring games aren’t normally much for the record books, but the three men saw fit that this year’s literally will live there.

The University of Arizona’s spring football game had multiple ties to New England this year. It was the first spring game under new coach Jedd Fisch, who departed after a season as the Patriots quarterbacks coach to take the Wildcats top job. “Coaching” the two teams were a pair of Arizona alums with multiple Patriots Super Bowl rings: Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski.

Advertisement

Gronkowski, who played two seasons at Arizona before the Patriots took him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, needed three attempts to make the catch, which unseated a 563-foot drop caught by YouTube personality Tyler Toney in 2017. He managed a traditional Gronk spike of the football just before he was swarmed by Arizona players.

Among the most raucous observers? Bruschi, whose recording of the catch captured his own excitement.

“We work with a company that is gonna produce our YouTube channel for us. And it’s an outstanding company called Liquid Light that runs Cam Newton’s YouTube channel, the Rock’s YouTube channel and Kevin Hart’s, among many others,” Fisch explained after Saturday’s game, noting the company was also behind the previous record. “And when we started working with them recently, this past week, one of their biggest things was Guinness records.”

Fisch believes the video was a “great opportunity to showcase” the program at Arizona, which last played in a bowl in 2017 and was 9-20 the last three seasons under Kevin Sumlin.

“I’m hopeful that every high school player in America wants to come here. And if we get every good high school football player in America that wants to be an Arizona Wildcat, it’ll benefit our program and we’ll start winning a lot of games,” Fisch said. “We have everything here. I’ve said it numerous times. We have it all. College campus, great athletics, great fan support, a stadium right in the heart of the campus, and great academics to be able to be a part of. Why wouldn’t you come to Arizona?”

Advertisement

The catch is the latest piece of history for Gronkowski, who won his fourth Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in February and held the WWE’s 24/7 Title for nearly two months. Plus, his Team Red were 17-13 winners over Bruschi’s Team Blue on Saturday.



