St. Mary’s overcomes crazy week of scheduling changes, then nonleague foe Somerset Berkley

“I’m very proud to have coached this group, in all my years of coaching. They’re a resilient group. I only had five seniors this year, and they all stayed the course. We didn’t know if there was going to be a season, things got tough,” St. Mary’s coach Sean Driscoll said.

Despite all that, the Spartans ended their Fall II schedule Saturday on a four-game winning streak. Ali Barry rushed for a touchdown and also threw a 14-yard TD pass to David Brown as St. Mary’s earned a 14-6 nonleague road victory over Somerset Berkley.

It’s been a wild season for the St. Mary’s football program, which has had to endure cancellations and last-minute rescheduling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The timing, the changes. If you look at our history, we had a lot of games canceled. We had to find a lot of games last minute. As frustrating as it is for the coaches, I’m sure it’s frustrating for the kids and their families — and they stayed through that.”

This week’s scheduled Catholic Central League game against Austin Prep was canceled Wednesday morning. With this being the last week of their Fall II season, the Spartans found a game against Diman, but that game was canceled Thursday morning. Around noon that same day, St. Mary’s scheduled a game against Somerset Berkley, which was returning to action for the first time in two weeks.

“You have to line up, you have to play, and use your football smarts that we taught you over this year, and just play hard,” Driscoll told his team. “I thought we saw it today out there — two physical football teams really getting after it on a hot day.”

Barry’s touchdown in the third quarter was a turning point for the Spartans. He got some reps at QB last season because of injury.

“This year he’s really stepped up to be able to lead the offense and learn a lot. He’s become a student of the game,” Driscoll said. “He’s starting to pick up what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish with our offense.”

With the Blue Raiders (2-3) driving late in the fourth quarter, sophomores Jack Marks and Tommy Falasca got two sacks to ensure the win.

Amesbury 52, Cambridge 24 — Brady Dore rushed for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns from 38 and 33 yards out for host Amesbury (5-1) in the nonleague season finale. Drew MacDonald rushed for a 10-yard score and threw a 67-yard touchdown pass in the win.

Beverly 47, Salem 0 — Senior Jaichaun Jones wrapped up his high school career with four touchdown rushes (12 yards, two 4-yard runs, 51 yards) and 100 rushing yards for the host Panthers (3-4) in the 122nd meeting of the Northeastern Conference foes.

KIPP Academy 34, Shawsheen 19 — Juan Setalsingh threw touchdown passes from 21 and 25 yards and rushed for an 18-yard score for the host Panthers (5-2) in Commonwealth Athletic Conference action. Seniors Dave Filias (18 yards) and Daniel Oluwasuyi (4 yards) each rushed for a touchdown in the season finale.

Lowell Catholic 29, Essex Tech 14 — Jakob Flores threw for touchdowns of 15 yards, 45 yards and 25 yards and added a 53-yard touchdown run for the host Crusaders (6-1) in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play.

Westford 28, Lexington 0 — Bo MacCormack rushed for 154 yards and touchdowns of 4 and 10 yards for the visiting Grey Ghosts (4-3) in nonleague action. Anthony Rudiman (2 yards) and Nathaniel Damiani (1 yard) each ran for a score in the win.

Globe correspondent Colin Bannen contributed to this report.