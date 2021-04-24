They say the games at the Tokyo Olympics will go on, but there are significant reasons for concern

And Olympic qualifying events still are being postponed, moved, or scrubbed. The final qualifying meet for artistic (formerly synchronized) swimming, already delayed twice, now will be held in June in Barcelona. That leaves the Americans, who still need to qualify in both team and duet ( Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder of Andover), treading water.

With COVID-19 cases spiking in Tokyo, the government has enacted emergency orders for the upcoming Golden Week holiday that limit travel and keep people away from pubic places. The orders expire May 11.

While the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organizers insist that the Games will go on as planned, there remain significant reasons for concern.

Advertisement

So are a number of US divers, who must earn spots in three of the four synchronized events, plus women’s springboard, at the last-chance meet that’s been postponed until next month.

Fighting for spots

Lynn's Rashida Ellis has qualified for the US women's boxing team at the Tokyo Olympics. Essdras M. Suarez/Globe Staff

The cancellation of next month’s Olympic hemispheric qualifying tournament in Buenos Aires because of coronavirus travel restrictions won’t help the US men’s boxing team since entries now will be determined by global rankings.

As it stands, only welterweight Delante Johnson and super heavyweight Richard Torrez would earn spots among the eight classes. Lightweight Keyshawn Davis, who would have contended for gold, turned pro this year.

The women are in much better shape — flyweight Virginia Fuchs, lightweight Rashida Ellis of Lynn, welterweight Oshae Jones, and middleweight Naomi Graham should be good to go with only featherweight Andrea Medina up in the air.

Danger ahead?

Megan Rapinoe and the US women's soccer team will play Sweden in their first Olympics match. David Vincent/Associated Press

“Tokyo is going to be one big punch in the mouth,” predicted star Megan Rapinoe. And that was before the US women’s soccer team this past week drew Sweden as its opening Olympic opponent.

The Americans, who were knocked out by the Swedes in the Rio quarterfinals, needed an 87th-minute penalty kick from Rapinoe to salvage a 1-1 draw with them in their recent road friendly.

Advertisement

“If we play the way we played today, it’s not good enough,” reckoned coach Vlatko Andonovski.

The US team, which is bidding to become the first reigning World Cup champion to win at Olympus, will face Australia and New Zealand in its other group matches. Both rivals are directed by former national team coaches. Tom Sermanni (New Zealand) was head man in 2013 and part of 2014, while Tony Gustavsson (Australia) was assistant to Pia Sundhage at the 2012 Games and Jill Ellis in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

On the water

Newton's Gevvie Stone and Weston's Kristina Wagner will be rowing for the US women. Elsa/Getty

For the US men’s scullers, winning the Olympic rowing trials was the easier task of getting to Tokyo. All four victors — John Graves (single), Kevin Cardno-Jonathan Kirkegaard (double), Zachary Heese-Jasper Liu (lightweight double) and Littleton’s Eliot (Finn) Putnam-Charles Anderson-Justin Keen-Sorin Koszyk (quad) — will have to place in the top two at next month’s last-chance qualifier in Switzerland (a.k.a. “Regatta of Death”), as will the women’s lightweight double of Michelle Sechser-Molly Reckford.

The other women’s sculling boats already have tickets in hand — Kara Kohler (single), Newton’s Gevvie Stone and Weston’s Kristina Wagner (double), and the as-yet-unnamed quad. So daunting are the odds in Lucerne that only one men’s pair — Tom Peszek and Boston’s Mike DiSanto — entered the trials for the one sweep boat that hasn’t qualified.

Stone, by the way, joins Concord’s Anne Marden (1984, ’88, ’92) and Megan Kalmoe (2008, ’12, ’16) as the only women to make three Olympic rowing teams. Marden also made the 1980 squad that didn’t compete because of the US-led boycott.

Advertisement

In fine form

Katie Ledecky set the Olympic-year standard at the recent TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo, Calif., establishing the year’s fastest global times in the 200 freestyle (1 minute 54.40 seconds), 400 free (3:59.25), and 1,500 free (15:40.55), which she won by more than 26 seconds. She skipped the 800 free, where she swam a world-best (8:13.64) last month. Ledecky, who already has five gold medals from two previous Games, will be favored to grab another five in Tokyo. That would surpass all-time leader Jenny Thompson, who won eight at three Games, all in relays . . . The 19 fencers who’ve qualified so far for the US Olympic team include 10 members of the 2016 squad, notably foil medalists Alexander Massialas, Gerek Meinhardt, and Race Imboden, and saber medalists Mariel Zagunis and Daryl Homer. Zagunis, who has two golds and two bronzes on her résumé, will be competing in her fifth Games at 36. Also on the squad is Sherborn native Eli Dershwitz, who’s a top medal contender in saber, where Westwood’s Andrew Mackiewicz has a good chance to make the team . . . The late Prince Philip had memorable Olympic connections. He opened the 1956 Games in Melbourne while wearing his formal naval uniform. And his daughter Anne competed on the British equestrian team in 1976. Had carriage driving been part of the program, the Duke of Edinburgh likely would have participated in the Olympics himself — he won a gold medal with the British team at the 1980 world championships . . . Conn Findlay, who died this month at 90, had an extraordinary career messing about in boats. Besides winning two Olympic rowing gold medals (1956, ’64) and a bronze (1960) in the coxed pair, he teamed with Dennis Conner to win bronze in the Tempest sailing class in 1976. Findlay also was on the winning crew in the 1974 and ’77 America’s Cups, both sweeps by the Americans.

Advertisement

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com. Material from Olympic committees, sports federations, interviews and wire services was used in this report.