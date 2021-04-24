Time is right for Bruins’ Mike Reilly to shine

“I swear, 30 seconds before, every time,” Gardiner said. “You have to either tell him it’s 10 minutes earlier, or just expect him to be on the tee box as soon as we’re teeing off.”

He was a late bloomer physically. Small when he was young, skinny at the University of Minnesota, he didn’t fill out his 6-foot-2-inch frame until his mid-20s. It took him six NHL seasons to become a regular. In the summertime, he rankles close friend and Carolina defenseman Jake Gardiner by always being the last man to the first tee.

For the Bruins, Reilly’s career year came at the perfect time.

On April 12, Reilly jumped in a car and rode the seven-plus hours from Ottawa after Bruins general manager Don Sweeney sent a third-round pick to the Senators. Along with Buffalo escapees Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar, Reilly has helped save this Bruins season.

They outscored the opposition, 23-7, over a six-game win streak that ended Friday. None of the three — the rejuvenated Hall on the second line, Lazar on the fourth, or second-pair blue liner Reilly — had experienced anything like it.

Hall and Reilly had been part of six-game win streaks before, with the Oilers and Wild, respectively, but nothing longer. Lazar’s Senators posted a seven-gamer in 2015. Contrast that with Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Brad Marchand, who were part of a 12-gamer in March 2014 — and have a Stanley Cup ring each, plus three Final appearances.

Hall, 11 years into his career, has a playoff résumé 14 games long. Lazar’s is half that. Reilly: zero games. The latter went to the Frozen Four with Minnesota, in a college career that made him a 2015 Hobey Baker finalist, but he’s gone dry since.

Adding those three — Reilly, in particular — all but locked up a playoff spot for the Bruins.

With Matt Grzelcyk, Kevan Miller, and Brandon Carlo injured, the Bruins were playing a bunch of kids who struggled in several areas. One glaring weakness was they couldn’t get shots to the net. It was handcuffing the club’s five-on-five offense, which fell to the bottom of the league. Shin-padded shots were coming the other way for deflating goals.

In came the 27-year-old Reilly, the 13th defensemen the Bruins have dressed this season, with his knack for creating juicy rebounds. Heading into the weekend, he was getting 60.4 percent of his shots on goal, according to Natural Stat Trick, ranking second among the 122 defensemen who had played 700 all-situations minutes. In Boston, he had put 17 of 22 on net (a blistering 77 percent), with four assists in six games. He had 19 even-strength assists. Only two defensemen (John Carlson and MacKenzie Weegar, 20 each) had more.

“Getting back to pucks, retrieval-wise, and recognizing that first pass within the structure of what our team is trying to accomplish,” Sweeney said, ticking off Reilly’s projected contributions. “Getting up the ice, supporting the rush, being clean on the first pass coming out or through the neutral zone. He does have some ability on the offensive blue line, which he has shown to be able to get pucks through or to make some plays — going down the wall, getting pucks to the middle. He’s got experience, he has confidence, he’s done it at every level.”

Reilly comes from a classic Minnesota hockey family. Older twin brothers Connor and Ryan (Minnesota) and sisters Shannon (Ohio State) and Caitlin (Penn State) all played Big Ten hockey. His father, Mike Sr., was a winger drafted by Montreal in the eighth round out of Colorado College in 1977.

The elder Reilly, who was one of the few American college players in late-1970s Canadiens camps, recalled good times with welcoming teammates — including a 1978 concert at the old Forum that might have been Jethro Tull or Frank Zappa — but admittedly, he wasn’t on their talent level. On “the best team in the world,” he recalled being “star-struck” while doing drills with Guy Lafleur and Co.

Rather than trying to crack that roster, he hung up the skates. He got into the institutional investment business, moved to Chicago, started a family, and returned to Minnesota. Now retired, he remains one of eight local minority owners of the Wild.

A generation later, his youngest son had more hockey options than he did. Drafted by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round in 2011, he eventually signed a free agent deal with the hometown Wild.

His struggles to defend consistently in the AHL prevented him from seeing consistent time in a varsity lineup with Ryan Suter and Jonas Brodin on the left side. The Wild traded him to Montreal for a fifth-round pick at the 2018 deadline. He was a frequent healthy scratch with the Canadiens, who flipped him to Ottawa for a fifth-rounder and AHL forward Andrew Sturtz in January 2020.

Before playing his way into the Senators’ top four, his entrée was similar to the one he encountered here: His new club was desperate to patch injury holes on the blue line. Those around Reilly see coach D.J. Smith as critical to his development.

“I was playing more on the penalty kill than the power play, and I think the power play is the biggest strength of my game,” said Reilly. “To be able to add that other dimension to your game is huge.”

When he returns to the shores of Lake Minnetonka (Excelsior, Minn.) this summer, he’ll likely be in a good spot. His two-year, $3 million deal expiring, he might be a hired gun who prices his way out of Boston. Or, he could stick around after getting his first taste of the playoffs.

“He’s been able to really develop where nobody was watching him,” said his agent, Chris Lacombe. “We felt, jeez, he’s really popping. If someone could actually see the value in him — here they are. I hope it works for all sides: for him, for the Bruins, that he becomes a catalyst and fills a need. It would be great if it worked out long term.”

GRAND REVISION

Backstrom was center of attention

Nicklas Backstrom, foreground, played in his 1,000th career game last Thursday. Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

The recent festivities surrounding Nicklas Backstrom’s 1,000th game dredged up memories of how close he was to becoming a Bruin.

After the ill-fated Joe Thornton trade of November 2005, the Black and Gold were hunting a center at the 2006 draft. Problem was, they had the No. 5 pick. Their chances of landing an elite pivot were low.

They wound up with winger Phil Kessel, who spent three years in a Bruins uniform before he was shipped to Toronto in a blockbuster midway through 2009 training camp. Kessel has produced a Backstrom-like career: long, productive, and probably short of Hall of Fame caliber. The Bruins had no issue taking him.

According to one source who was on the draft floor in Vancouver, they were working hard to trade up. After the Blues took defenseman Erik Johnson first overall, and the Penguins grabbed center Jordan Staal, the Bruins zeroed in on their top two targets.

An official at the Bruins’ table that day said the team had extensive talks with Chicago before the Blackhawks took Jonathan Toews at No. 3, and with Washington before the Capitals grabbed Backstrom at No. 4.

Whom did they like more?

“I can’t remember,” the official said. “I don’t want to say, either.”

In an exchange caught on film by NBC Sports Washington, Capitals general manager George McPhee approached then-Bruins interim GM Jeff Gorton to try to snatch a draft pick in exchange for moving up. Gorton initially rebuffed his offer, then countered with the fifth and 37th pick to move into fourth overall.

The prospect the Bruins wound up taking at 37: defenseman Yuri Alexandrov, who played one season in Providence before returning to the KHL. He is currently captain of HK Sochi.

We’ll never know how the rebuilding Bruins might have looked down the middle with Marc Savard, their prized free agent signing of 2006; Patrice Bergeron, their 21-year-old alternate captain; and Toews or Backstrom. Both ’06 draftees eventually became critical parts of Stanley Cup-winning teams: Toews in 2010, ’13, and ’15, Backstrom in 2018. On the other hand, Gorton’s successor, Peter Chiarelli, turned Kessel into assets, including one (Tyler Seguin) that helped bring home the Cup in 2011.

The smartest move possible, with the benefit of 15 years of hindsight: dangling a 2007 first-rounder at the ’06 draft for a bonanza. The Bruins wound up with No. 8 overall pick Zach Hamill, he of a 20-game, 4-point NHL résumé.

ETC.

Bruins may be beast of the East

Brad Marchand is tied for third in the NHL in goals. Winslow Townson/Associated Press

A few stray thoughts on the Bruins:

▪ If Charlie Coyle’s line comes alive and Brandon Carlo comes back strong, this looks like the best roster in the East Division. One of the major reasons: an MVP-caliber season from Brad Marchand.

Entering Friday, he was sixth in scoring (25-32—57), T-3rd in goals, and had a league-best 12 goals and 21 points in April. No one will catch Connor McDavid in the Hart race (or Auston Matthews for the Rocket Richard), but Marchand should be among the finalists for both.

▪ Surely, that has to be it for Kevan Miller’s ailments. The bruising, oft-bruised defenseman revealed this past week on the podcast of former NHL enforcer John Scott that his latest malady was a foot infection.

Miller, who missed 19 months after a car crash-like list of injuries in 2018-19, played in the first 15 games of the season, then rested his twice-broken kneecap for nearly two months. Four games after returning, his foot rubbing against his skate caused cellulitis, which put him in the hospital for a couple of days.

“Eventually,” Miller said, “I’m just going to go buy a lotto ticket because at some point, things will turn.” Miller, 33, added that after all he’s been through, “I’m playing on borrowed time.”

▪ Tough to say if winger Ondrej Kase, not seen since a head knock in Game 2 on Jan. 16, will return this season.

“We’re running out of racetrack, so to speak, to get him in the lineup here,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. Kase, 25, “seems in good spirits,” but Cassidy hasn’t had a lengthy conversation with him.

“The reason for that is he probably gets a lot of that: ‘Hey, how you doing today?’ ” Cassidy said. “I try to keep it brief and just encourage him, stay with it, keep skating, and hopefully he’ll turn a corner.”

Loose pucks

A month ago, Kirill Kaprizov was being celebrated as the Wild’s franchise savior and the Calder Trophy favorite. Both remain true. But Dallas’s Jason Robertson (36 points to Kaprizov’s 38 as of Friday) has a shot to overtake Kaprizov, particularly if the Stars keep making a playoff push . . . Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins, after his team fell to 27th overall Thursday with its eighth loss in a row: “I know we’re trying, but this is getting embarrassing. It’s painful sitting in that locker room. I just want to finish and delete this year and not think about it.” . . . Way back in 2008, Wayne Gretzky said Alex Ovechkin had “Mike Bossy’s hands, Jari Kurri’s on-ice awareness, and Mark Messier’s physicality.” At this rate, the Great Eight might wind up with more goals than Gretzky. At 730 entering the weekend, Ovechkin stood one back of Marcel Dionne for fifth (Brett Hull, 741, is fourth). Ovechkin was also scoring at a 47-goal pace. Assuming the pending UFA returns — he’ll be 36 in September — he’ll have to score about 40 a year until he’s 40 to reach Gretzky’s 894. It’s a shame that lockouts and COVID-19 have cost Ovechkin two full seasons . . . Did you know Tuukka Rask (.9216 going into the weekend) is third all time in save percentage? He’s only a few stops short of Johnny Bower (.9219) and Dominik Hasek (.9223) . . . Patrice Bergeron and Marchand have factored in 29 shorthanded goals in the regular season. That is third all time, behind the Gretzky-Kurri tandem (41) and Don Luce-Craig Ramsay (31) . . . We still don’t know when the playoffs will begin, but NHL GMs this past week reportedly agreed on Oct. 12 as a 2021-22 start date (a week later than usual). Training camps are set to open Sept. 22 . . . The NHL also reaffirmed its commitment to playing in the February 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Americans, deep down the middle (Matthews, a presumptively healthy Jack Eichel) and strong in net (Connor Hellebuyck), have a puncher’s chance at knocking off the Canadians . . . Tough to see the women’s IIHF world championships canceled amid the COVID-19 situation in Nova Scotia. The men’s world championships remain on track for May 21 in Latvia . . . The only local player on the US Under-18 team competing at the IIHF World Championship in the Dallas suburbs on Monday is Northeastern-committed Jack Hughes. The forward is the son of Westwood’s Kent Hughes, who is Bergeron’s longtime agent . . . Three of the four finalists for NWHL MVP are members of the Isobel Cup champion Boston Pride: Jillian Dempsey, Kaleigh Fratkin, and Christina Putigna. Mikyla Grant-Mentis of the Toronto Six is the other finalist . . . Something that went largely unnoticed when it was announced in January: The Seattle Kraken are now Alaska’s team. Their broadcast deal with Root Sports will bring Team 32 to the Last Frontier and four other states (Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho) . . . One year ago last Wednesday gifted us one of the sports highlights of the pandemic: the 2011 Bruins Zoom reunion. Among the memorable Merlot-soaked lines: Chris Kelly’s sarcastic digs at Marchand (“Once Bergy retires, your game is going to [expletive]); Milan Lucic’s salute to reclusive stopper Tim Thomas (”I haven’t seen Timmy T. in a long time. Cheers to you, Tank. You were the MVP that season. What you did that year, .938 save percentage, Conn Smythe — I love you, man”); and Gregory Campbell chiding Marchand for his apparel brand (“Buddy, you’re worth $60 million, do you really need to do this? Have some respect for yourself”) . . . Salute to one of the good guys in the game, Lucic, for reaching 1,000 games. That’s a hard-won silver stick . . . AHL Providence coach Jay Leach likes what he sees in rookie defenseman Brady Lyle, who this past week upgraded his AHL deal to an NHL contract with the Bruins. “Hard on the puck,” Leach said of Lyle (6-1, 203 pounds) . . . Hard not to share this nugget from 2011 champ Andrew Ference, who fired off a middle finger to the Montreal crowd after his goal in Game 4 of that year’s first round, a decade ago this past week. Fined $2,500 for the unkind gesture, Ference recalled on Twitter what he saw when he returned to his North End digs: “Taped to the entrance of my building were a bunch of envelopes with money and notes from the neighborhood.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.