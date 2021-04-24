The top defensive line prospects to know in the NFL Draft

Massive tackle shook off a preseason knee injury and put together a terrific campaign. He’s way more explosive than a man his size has a right to be, shooting gaps and consistently pressuring the pocket and/or getting his hands up to disrupt passing lanes.

The top defensive linemen available in the NFL Draft, with name, college, height, weight, 40 time (unofficial), and projected round.

Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, 6-2, 305, 4.90, 1-2

JUCO transfer tackle enjoyed a breakout season, earning Big Ten defensive player of the year honors. Has a nonstop motor and plays through the whistle. Can disrupt the pocket but also will chase down backs with relentless pursuit.

Kwity Paye, Michigan, 6-3, 275, 4.54, 1

The best defensive end of a nice class, the pride of Bishop Hendricken possesses an ideal combination of length, power, and athleticism. A twitchy fella, he gets on quarterbacks in a hurry, but also has the strength the set the edge in the run game.

Gregory Rousseau, Miami, 6-7, 266, 4.68, 1-2

Fresh off a dominant 2019 season (15½ sacks), Rousseau opted out of the 2020 campaign. The end has outstanding size (with that 83-inch wingspan, he’d block a lot of shots in the NBA) and athleticism (he was a wide receiver and safety in high school), and with some seasoning could be a Pro Bowler in short order.

Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 6-5, 260, 4.56, 1-2

Another storm force off the edge for the Hurricanes, Phillips blossomed in 2020, collecting 45 tackles and eight sacks. The UCLA transfer has been soaring up big boards after running a blazing 40 at his pro day. Had a litany of injuries (wrist, lower body, concussions) in college but appears to be healthy.

Jayson Oweh, Penn State, 6-5, 260, 4.36, 1-2

Another explosive edge player, he posted an absurd (boarding on illegal!) 40 time at his pro day. He can overwhelm offensive tackles with his speed and became a more well-rounded defender in 2020 after struggling vs. the run early in his career. Could be a Jevon Kearse-like freaky pass rusher.

Best of the rest: Jaylen Twyman (DT), Pitt, (6-2, 295); Levi Onwuzurike (DT), Washington (6-3, 295); Marlon Tuipulotu (DT), Southern Cal (6-2, 305); Tyler Shelvin (DT), LSU (6-2, 350); Carlos Basham (DE), Wake Forest (6-5, 270); Rashad Weaver (DE), Pittsburgh (6-4, 265); Ronnie Perkins (DE), Oklahoma (6-3, 250); Dayo Odeyingbo (DE), Vanderbilt (6-6, 275); Adetokunbo Ogundeji (DE), Notre Dame (6-4, 260).

