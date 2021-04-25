The biggest history-making moments at the 2021 Oscars

Those nominations made way for a more representative slate of winners than ever before. Here are the biggest history-making moments of the night.

Two women were nominated for Best Director. Steven Yeun became the first East Asian American actor nominated for Best Actor. And leading films — think “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — adressed topics like marginalization, social activism, misogyny, and the immigrant experience.

In a sharp change from #OscarsSoWhite and #OscarsSoMale, 2021 marked the most diverse year in Academy Awards history.

Chloé Zhao makes history with Best Director win

Zhao, the director of “Nomadland,” became the first woman of color, and the second woman, to take home the Oscar for best director. “Hurt Locker” director Kathryn Bigelow was the first in 2010.

Advertisement

The Oscars were a big night for Zhao, who was also the first woman to earn four nominations in a single year (Best Film Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture).

Her win prompted celebration online.

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson become the first Black women with Hair and Makeup Oscar

The pair won the award for transforming Viola Davis into the titular character in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

“I also stand here as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future,” Neal said in her acceptance speech. “Because I can picture Black trans women standing up here and Asian sisters and our Latina sisters and Indigenous women, and I know that one day it won’t be unusual or groundbreaking; it will just be normal.”

Youn Yuh-jung is the first Korean actor to score an Oscar

The “Minari” actress grabbed the award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of a grandmother who moves from South Korea to Arkansas to live with her daughter’s family. Before “Minari,” her five-decade career had already made her a star in Korea.

In her acceptance speech, she was taken aback by Brad Pitt, who presented the award.

“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you!” she said.

Advertisement

Ann Roth becomes the oldest woman to win at the Academy Awards

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” costume designer, Ann Roth, nabbed the title of oldest woman to win an Academy Award at 89. This is Roth’s fifth Oscar victory for costume design, winning in 1984, 1986, 1999, and 2002.

In the past, Roth has worked on more than 100 Broadway shows and a similar number of movies, including “Singing in the Rain,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” and “The English Patient.”

Emerald Fennell, the director and screenwriter of "Promising Young Woman" Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Emerald Fennell is the first woman to win a Screenplay Oscar in more than a decade

Fennell, the “Promising Young Woman” screenwriter and director, started off the awards night with a historic win. No woman has won Best Original Screenplay since Diablo Cody for “Juno” in 2008, 13 years ago.

In her acceptance speech, Fennell mentioned turning to one she wrote as a kid.

“That speech is not that useful but all I can say is this film was made by the most incredible people in the world who made it in 23 days and brought their complete genius and love and humor to it,” she said.

Some material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.