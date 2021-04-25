Here’s what the stars are wearing on the Oscars red carpet tonight

The Oscars are mandating the return of the glitzy, glamorous red carpet.

In fact, the organizers behind the 93rd Academy Awards banned casual dress for the Sunday ceremony. Black tie is not mandated, but sweatpants and bathrobes are officially a no-no.

“You’re wondering about the Dress Code (as well you should),” a March letter from show producers read. “We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not.”