Oscar broadcast benefits from less glitz and a new script

It was Hollywood at its most civilized, with enough dazzle — there were plenty of elaborate gowns — but none of the more frenetic and forced razzle that can make a night feel bloated and self-aggrandizing. Acceptance speeches were not cut off hastily and rudely, even when some of them went on and on (looking at you Daniel Kaluuya); the camera didn’t obsessively invade the guests’ personal space, waiting for a nose pick or a dirty look; and no one delivered a half-good opening monologue making fun of all the rich and famous.

Before the Oscars, Steven Soderbergh, one of the night’s producers, promised that Sunday’s ceremony at Los Angeles’s Union Station would have “the aesthetic of a film as opposed to a TV show.” But if this event was like a film, it was a film about a TV show set in a high-end nightclub sparsely filled with outrageously well-dressed famous people.

Actual daylight was seen illuminating actual windows.

Advertisement

Instead of a musical number at the top, we got the welcoming Regina King greeting the night, telling stories about the nominees, and acknowledging the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial. There were almost none of the alienating Zoom moments that mucked up the Golden Globes (except when it came to those nominees who were unable to travel), and there were no musical performances interrupting the flow of the night.

The red carpet? Looking at all the open space on the carpet, left for safe distancing, I kept wondering if there were open parking spaces everywhere outside. It’s a bad habit. But the airiness certainly created a vibe far different from the usual noisy crush of stars and their entourages. There were no velvet ropes holding back fans, no publicists pushing through the crowd, no bottles of water in everyone’s hands, and no flashes of handkerchiefs to mop the brow. The atmosphere was not charged and infectious, as it can sometimes be; it was more suffused with novelty and curiosity, as Hollywood’s test run for the near post-pandemic future. As the golden Carey Mulligan said in disbelief to E!, “It’s so civilized and calm.”

Advertisement

At points, as the E! fashion critics sat dishing and kvelling over Kaluuya’s diamond necklace, or as ABC’s Ariana DeBose stood interviewing Amanda Seyfried, whose gown’s voluminous red skirt seemed to enforce social distancing, the ambience came across as Upscale Shopping Mall. It was all more pricey coffee drink than bubbly champagne.

ABC leaned into the pre-show, peppering its usual entrance interviews with pre-taped performances of the nominated songs. Most of them were set at the soon-to-open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which got a ton of promotion. Someday, it seems, people will be going to the movies as well as to the museum of some of their classic moments.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.