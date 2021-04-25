Oscars 2021: A complete list of the nominees

At last, we’ve reached the end of the longest Oscars season in recorded history, and the first, true in-person awards experience during the pandemic.

The 93rd Academy Awards begins tonight at 8 p.m., after being pushed back for two months. It will bring back some of the usual fanfare with a red carpet beforehand, and a ban on casual wear and virtual acceptances. But in the midst of COVID-19, the Oscars will look more like a movie, producer Steven Soderbergh said.

The ceremony can be streamed on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, FuboTV and on ABC.com. A pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.