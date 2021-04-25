Youn Yuh-jung makes history at the Academy Awards — and finally meets Brad Pitt

A prominent film and TV actor in her home country of South Korea, 73-year-old Youn played the matriarch in Lee Isaac Chung’s tender Korean-American family drama. The first Korean woman to be nominated for an Oscar, Youn’s victory comes one year after academy voters snubbed the South Korean cast of best picture winner “Parasite.”

Youn Yuh-jung, who played the feisty grandmother in “Minari,” made history at Sunday’s Oscars — becoming the second Asian actress to win the Academy Award for best supporting actress and the first Korean actor to win the accolade. She is also the first Asian actress to win an Oscar since 1957 and the second in history.

Youn teased presenter Brad Pitt, who announced her award and whose company was involved in the production of “Minari,” for not visiting the set in Oklahoma. “Nice to meet you,” she said, later taking his arm as she walked offstage. Pitt gave her the envelope containing her name.

Youn plays Soon-ja, a card-playing grandmom with a knack for swearing, who moves from Korea to join her daughter and son-in-law in his seemingly quixotic quest to trade dispiriting work in California for farming in Arkansas. Soon-ja and her initially wary grandson form an unlikely, but loving bond.

Youn, making a rare US screen appearance in “Minari,” captured a string of honors for the semi-autobiographical film based on Chung’s childhood.

In her acceptance speech, Youn was candid as she said how many throughout the world have badly botched the pronunciation of her name.

“You are all forgiven” for what she called the frequent mangling of her name, she said, smiling. She acknowledged what she called her “Minari” family and the formidable peers in the category.

“I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close,” she said of her fellow nominee. She credited a “little bit of luck” for her Oscar, “and maybe American hospitality for the Korean actor.”

She also thanked her two sons, “who make me go out and work ... This is the result, because Mommy works so hard,” Youn said, holding her Oscar aloft.

Backstage, Youn was asked about the bump in Asian films.

“It’s about time. It’s very nice to understand each other, and we should embrace each other,” she said.

She waved off the idea of making a film with Pitt: “It would never happen with my English and age.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.









