He deleted her ... then texted her

Q. I’m 22 and my boyfriend’s 26. We’ve been together for almost nine months. After the typical honeymoon phase, my (often very sharp) sixth sense can’t seem to let go of an issue: other women. He has a past of being a player and cheated on his girlfriends when he was younger. The combination of me being extremely curious (often distrustful), plus his past, and him being direct about wanting a future with me, have led me to something I’m not proud of — checking his phone. I know. I shouldn’t.

One day this month, I decided to ask him if he had been talking to other girls. He said he wasn’t — and that he just casually Snapchatted this girl, someone I know. He said they only talked through Snapchat about sports and friends in common. Something in me, however, felt something was wrong. So I walked away for a few minutes and when I came back he (by himself) was like “OK, I’ll delete her,” and he did. Last week, still not recovering from my hunch, I checked his phone and typed in her name and a text message popped up of him saying, “Hey, I feel so *ashamed* for this, but my girlfriend checked my phone and got all jealous and told me to delete you from Snapchat.” Plus, a voice note saying, “I tried explaining to her you had a boyfriend and all, she just didn’t get it and got all crazy jealous, I’m very sorry,” and some emojis. I froze. Her response was: “OMG, I’m sorry for that, hope you guys can fix it.”

Yes, she has a “boyfriend,” but they are on and off. And yes, that was the only text they ever had, the rest was in Snapchat. Why did he feel the need to apologize if nothing had been going on between them?

I decided not to see him this week at all, but we are talking regularly. When I do see him, I want to take advantage of how now I have the power in my hands as he knows he screwed up. What should I say for him to realize that staying together implies that I can forgive but not forget? Thanks for the help.

DISRESPECTED

A. I ... hmm. Is he is allowed to make new friends? Acquaintances who are women?

Maybe the Snapchat messages sounded flirty to you (did they?), but sports talk doesn’t raise a flag for me. People, especially in a pandemic, are trying to socialize. I don’t want to be naive here, but ... it doesn’t sound like he was keeping her a secret. It doesn’t sound like the conversations were very important.

I assume he texted her an apology because one moment they were talking, and the next she was deleted. Maybe he thought she’d be confused or upset. I read his message as an imperfect way of saying, “My girlfriend doesn’t like this,” and her response as “I’ll back off!”

I think there’s a conversation missing here between the two of you. No matter what happens, you both are going to continue to build your communities online and in real life. What requires disclosure? Can you trust each other to know what’s friendship vs. flirtation?

Talk as a team. Be honest about how you both use social media. Find out whether he deleted her because he was trying to calm you down, or because he agreed that his conversation with her was inappropriate. That’s my big question. There’s no point in him following a bunch of rules if they don’t make sense to him.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I know it’s painful because you had high hopes, but just rip the Band-Aid off now before it gets any more complicated. He may still be looking to flirt with girls on the side, even though he seems to like you a lot. But there are guys out there that won’t make your instincts go off. It’s bad that you snooped. Don’t bring your anxieties from this lame relationship into your next good one.

WINDCHMYE29





You don’t want to break up with him because you love having the “power.” (Hint: Relationships aren’t about having power over the other person.)

SETTINGTHEWORLDONFIRE





I didn’t see anything wrong with his communications with her (sports, friends), nor the texts you found “after” (him explaining what was going on). You need to either trust him or let him go, and find someone less attractive that you don’t feel insecure about.

GDCATCH

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.