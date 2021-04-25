The Oscar looks we loved — and the one we really didn’t

If there was an Oscar handed out for best costume design on the red carpet, it would have gone to Davis in her sculptural white Alexander McQueen gown. The bodice itself was a work of art, like sartorial kirigami that was perfectly trimmed to enhance her every curve. This gown is proof that there’s a way to show skin on the red carpet that’s far more fascinating than a plunging neckline. But it wasn’t just the gown that shone. Davis was perfectly styled. From her hair to the fresh makeup, she was the one to beat.

Amanda Seyfried

If the “Mank” actress had shown up in anything other than a classic, old-school Hollywood gown, there would have been audible gasps of disappointment from the sparsely-populated red carpet. Thankfully Seyfried emerged like a fashionable spectre in a cherry red Armani gown with a wonderfully exaggerated silhouette and ample décolletage. The dress worked on several levels: It flattered the actress and it was classically curvaceous. But look closely, and there’s exquisite workmanship in the pleating detail that runs the length of this stunner.

Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Colman Domingo

In an ordinary year, Colman Domingo’s furious fuchsia Versace tuxedo might be categorized as a hibiscus petal fever dream. But this year, it was the blast of neon pink that the world needed. Domingo, from “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” arrived with sequins dripping from his shoulders like melting peppermint ice cream. Leslie Odom Jr. may have tried to outshine him in a solid gold tux, but Domingo was the leading man on the Oscar red carpet.

Glenn Close at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. Pool/Getty

Glenn Close

Which was worse, Glenn Close’s performance in “Hillbilly Elegy,” or Glenn Close’s Armani Oscar ensemble. This one is too close (pun intended) to call. Close, who has sported some questionable fashion choices in past years, arrived looking like a villain from a Superman film, complete with satin gloves (all the better for slapping Lois Lane?). She was swimming in the unflattering, below-the-knee tunic, which was paired with ill-fitting cigarette pants. This look is not recommended for the red carpet, or for the mother of any bride.

Carey Mulligan at the Academy Awards. Pool/Getty

Andra Day arrives at the Oscars. Pool/Getty

Carey Mulligan and Andra Day

A diverse Oscar red carpet led to a diverse interpretation of red carpet fashion, and nowhere was that more evident, or more sparkling, than the gold face-off between Carey Mulligan and Andra Day. Both actresses would have made Shirley Bassey proud by gleaming in very different ways. Day’s metallic Vera Wang gown was business in the front, party in the back. She came dressed for the award show and the afterparty. Mulligan took gold back to old Hollywood (by way of the early 1990s), in a crop top Valentino gown. The barely-there bodice contrasted with a full skirt that looked like a sumptuous gold parachute.

Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Youn Yuh-jung

Her simple, tasteful dress may not show up in any best or worst dressed lists, so I’m adding Youn Yuh-jung to mine to make sure she gets the credit she deserves. Yes, part of the reason she’s here is because of her touching performance in “Minari,” but she’s also here because the subtly quilted midnight blue dress (with adorable pockets) was a down-to-earth and dignified palate cleanser in a sea of princess chiffon and sexy shoulders. For that we owe her our gratitude.

















