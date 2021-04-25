19-year-old man dies after crash on Route 140 in New Bedford

A 19-year-old New Bedford man died after his vehicle went off an off-ramp on Route 140 in New Bedford and struck a metal post and a tree early Sunday morning, State Police said.

The man, who was not identified, was driving a 2019 Kia Optima sedan northbound when he drove onto the off-ramp to Braley Road at exit seven and crashed at 2:28 a.m., State Police said. in a statement. The vehicle was found in the woods next to the off-ramp.