19-year-old man dies after crash on Route 140 in New Bedford

A 19-year-old New Bedford man died after his vehicle went off an off-ramp on Route 140 in New Bedford and struck a metal post and a tree early Sunday morning, State Police said.
The man, who was not identified, was driving a 2019 Kia Optima sedan northbound when he drove onto the off-ramp to Braley Road at exit seven and crashed at 2:28 a.m., State Police said. in a statement. The vehicle was found in the woods next to the off-ramp.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and three bystanders were providing medical aid when rescue crews arrived, police said. He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he later died, police said.
The crash is under investigation, including whether another vehicle may have been involved, police said.
