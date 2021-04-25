Man killed when tractor-trailer crashes into car along Mass. Pike in Becket

A 69-year-old man died and a woman was seriously injured during a crash Friday involving two cars and a tractor-trailer along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Becket, officials said Sunday.
The three vehicles were heading east around 3:20 p.m. when the tractor-trailer crashed into the rear of a 2020 Toyota Camry that was slowing for traffic, pushing the Camry into the back of a 2008 Toyota Sienna van, State Police said in a statement.
The driver of the Camry, Gary Litwin of Ludlow, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was later pronounced dead, State Police said. His passenger, a 66-year-old Ludlow woman, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Sienna, a 39-year-old woman from West Springfield, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for examination.
Advertisement
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 67-year-old man from West Granby, Conn., was not injured and is expected to face charges. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office plans to release the man’s identity and a list of charges Monday, according to State Police.
Parts of the highway were closed Friday until about 8:40 p.m. while State Police and members of the district attorney’s office conducted their investigation. The Lee Fire Department and members of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.