Man killed when tractor-trailer crashes into car along Mass. Pike in Becket

A 69-year-old man died and a woman was seriously injured during a crash Friday involving two cars and a tractor-trailer along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Becket, officials said Sunday.

The three vehicles were heading east around 3:20 p.m. when the tractor-trailer crashed into the rear of a 2020 Toyota Camry that was slowing for traffic, pushing the Camry into the back of a 2008 Toyota Sienna van, State Police said in a statement.

The driver of the Camry, Gary Litwin of Ludlow, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was later pronounced dead, State Police said. His passenger, a 66-year-old Ludlow woman, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Sienna, a 39-year-old woman from West Springfield, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for examination.