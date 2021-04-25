Three men wounded in two overnight shootings

Three men were wounded in two shootings in Boston early Sunday morning, police said.

One man was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries at 1:23 a.m. after being shot, said Sergeant John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, in a phone interview. Detectives are still investigating the location of that shooting.

About an hour earlier, at 12:16 a.m., police also responded to the area of 120 Glenway St. where they found two men suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, he said.