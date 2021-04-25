Weymouth man charged with attempted murder in tavern brawl

A Weymouth man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing three people during a brawl in the parking lot of Rags Tavern in Quincy early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of “disorder in progress” at the bar around 1a.m., Quincy police said.

Police said one victim, 21, was transported to Boston Medical Center in serious condition with multiple stab wounds. Two other victims, also 21, were taken to South Shore Hospital.